The Hurricanes Continue to be Passive in key Areas to Start Portal Season
The transfer portal is now open and there is no better time to try and patch up many holes that the Hurricanes have been looking to clean up after a disastrous season at least on one side of the ball.
The secondary and the middle of the field need a lot of help and the lack of depth in those positions hindered the Hurricanes from being in the College Football Playoff this year, while the offensive side of the ball is losing many of its top talents thanks to the NFL Draft.
However, with many of the talented names entering the portal, they have only had their eyes on one particular player in the Kentucky defensive tackle Keeshawn Silver.
The Hurricanes struggled with sealing the edge against most teams when they decided to run through them. If they had a solid running back and a good offensive line they also did not generate enough pressure. That allowed a weak secondary to get targeted and bullied in most games.
The past three recruiting cycles could also be. the reason is that the portal has not been attacking so heavily with the secondary or with linebackers. This class was mostly made up of defensive players and a few splash offensive players. Mario Cristobal and his staff know the issue and the goal might be to save a few extra dollars in the long run and focus on developing players that they have in-house already.
Darian Mensah looked like a target for the Canes if they were looking to replace Cam Ward but the growing feeling around Coal Gables is that they have the talent in the QB and will continue to develop and grow with Emory Williams, Judd Anderson, and the newest addition Luke Nickel.
The main issue comes in the secondary and there have started to be a few names that have entered the portal that could be useful. More time will tell with the number of players that have still yet to enter and those who could be useful for the Hurricanes.