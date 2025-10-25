The Miami Hurricanes are a top 10 Draw This College Football Season
The Miami Hurricanes have been one of the best teams in the country, leading to them being one of the top draws in college football this season.
Week after week, the Hurricanes are providing game after game where all around the country, people can't miss what they are seeing. It started at the beginning of the season with the highest watched opening game in ABC history against Notre Dame, and weeks after against Florida, and then against Florida State, the Hurricanes continued to move forward.
It also helps that the Canes are consistently in a primetime spot more times than not. The Canes, outside of two games, have been on ABC or ESPN. Even against USF, it was on the CW Network, which popped a huge rating for the network.
The Hurricanes have proven to be a draw and they are the to ACC draw this season.
1. Alabama 7.92 Million
2. Tennesee 7.80 Million
3. Georgia 7.59 Million
4. Texas 6.88 Million
5. Oklahoma 6.29 Million
6. LSU 6.14 Million
7. Ohio State 6.11 Million
8. Miami (Fla.) 5.60 Million
9. Florida 5.15 Million
10. Notre Dame 4.99 Million
Now the Hurricanes will focus on playing the best football of the season as they enter the halfway mark. They still have a chance to make the ACC Championship if they play each game and have a mindset to go 1-0 each week.
How to Watch: Stanford at No. 9 Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Stanford Cardinal
When: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Cardinal: The Cardinal has defeated FSU in their last outing, showing that they are one of the most capable teams in the country. It was a struggle to face off against them, but in the last seconds, they had a goalline stand that won them the game.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes suffered a painful loss to the Louisville Cardinal as they lost 24-21 after a four-interception day from Carson Beck.
This is the first meeting between the two teams
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.