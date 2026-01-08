Four teams down, three games remaining, and two more weekends of football before the lone national champion is decided in Miami Gardens at Hard Rock Stadium.

No. 10 Miami wants a home national championship game, but first, they have to go through another SEC team in the College Football Playoff.

The Hurricanes will battle No. 6 Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 8 on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

The Hurricanes are already betting favorites as early lines hint they are slightly favored. However, with the performance that Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss just put on in the Sugar Bowl, this could be another game that gives the Hurricanes some trouble.

Miami Player to Watch: Mark Fletcher Jr.

Not only do the Miami Hurricanes have one of the best running backs in the country, but he is also just getting started with his legendary career. Fletcher continues to be the Canes' anchor during the postseason with a career game against Texas A&M, and is one of the driving forces. forces for the Canes to defeat Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

The Georgia Bulldogs were able to run the ball well against Ole Miss. Miami statistically has a better offensive line and run game than the Bulldogs. It could be a great game for a running back from the Canes.

Ole Miss Player to Watch: Trinidad Chambliss

Chambliss might be the first player in history to have a heat check in football. The former DII standout quarterback went nuclear against the Bulldogs en route to a game-winning drive and comeback in the Sugar Bowl. He has the quickest release of any quarterback that the Hurricanes have seen all season, and his dual-threat ability is game-breaking.

The Hurricanes have faced running quarterbacks before, but Chambliss will be the best they have seen all season.

How to Watch the Fiesta Bowl:

Game Day: January 8

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN

Radio:560 WQAM,990AM ESPN Deportes,WVUM,

Last Time Out, Ole Miss: The Sugar Bowl was an instant classic as the Rebels pulled off the upset victory over the Georgia Bulldogs 39-34, thanks to a legacy-changing game from the star quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss.

Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes pulled off the upset against the 2024 national champions, Ohio State, where they out-muscled the team en route to a 24-14 win thanks to a five-sack day between their monstrous defensive line and a pick-six thanks to Keionte Scott.

Last Meeting: The last time these teams faced off was nearly 75 years ago in 1951, when the Hurricanes defeated the Rebels 20-7. Ole Miss holds a series record of 2-1 in their three-game history.

