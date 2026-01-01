The Miami Hurricanes Upset Ohio State, Advancing the Semi Finals of the CFP

ARLINGTON, Tx — Two games down, two more to go before the fabled worlds that haunt all of college football returns.

The Miami Hurricanes continue to ride this magical moment as they advance to Feista Bowl after defeating the 2024 reigning national champions, Ohio State, 24-14 in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

They await the winners of the SEC battle between Ole Miss and Georgia, but it did not come easy.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) hands off to running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Dec. 31, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Hurricanes started the game with a tug of war between the fronts between them nd the Buckeyes. Soon after, the Hurricane struck first, scoring with a 13-play 8:04 drive, where they leaned on star running back and offensive player of the game Mark Fletcher Jr.

Fletcher finished the game with 91 yards on 19 carries and scored the first touchdown of the game from a pass from Carson Beck.

Soon after, the Buckeyes responded with a massive bomb to Jeremiah Smith, which opened up for a monster day for him; however, lucky for the Canes, the defensive player of the game, Keionte Scott, knew what was coming next and picked off Heisman finalist Julian Sayin for a pick-six, extending the lead to 14-0 going into halftime.

"It was on film for sure, but I think in the moment, with all the skill players on one side of the ball, so, obviously, knew the ball was coming in that area," Scott said. "And then as soon as the tight end motioned, I kind of confirmed in my head -- made up in my mind that I was going at that moment. Shot my shot, and the ball went in my hands.

"But that goes back to just trusting my brothers behind me, and trusting my brothers to be able to play fast. And it goes to Coach [Corey] Hetherman, too. Just allowing us to be able to play fast and play at a high level and play fast. Just because we know everybody is swarming to the ball, which is one of our principles, one of the things we stand on."

But, this is the 2024 national champions with the best receiving core in the country on the other side. The Buckeyes began to work down the field, causing the Hurricanes' defense to tire. They were pressuring Sayin all night, finishing with five sack but in the second half, it took more effort than the start of the game.

Soon the game had turned into a slugfest where the Buckeyes had closed it to a three point defecate. Then the Canes turned to a familiar face that had not had an impact in over two months.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back CharMar Brown (6) runs the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Charmar Brown ended up with five rushes for 26, and each yard dragged them down the field where he scored the game-winning touchdown lifitng the Canes to the biggest win in program history since winning the 2001 national championship.

Head coach Mario Cristobal knew how big this moment for the program, but also for all the players and others involed.

"So, it is 100% not about me," Cristobal said postgame. " I'm part of their team. I'm part of that family. And it is my obligation as a former Miami Hurricane player -- and all the things that Miami did for my brother and I -- to do my best to try to provide these guys with even better opportunities so they can fulfill all the great things they are destined for. So, I am part of a great team, and I'm proud to be part of a great team."

