Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 17

The Wisconsin Badgers have racked up some impressive wins this season, including victories against both Michigan and Michigan State, which has earned them the No. 24 spot in the latest AP Poll.

On Tuesday night, the Badgers will look to continue to pad their resume when they hit the road to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big Ten showdown.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Wisconsin -1.5 (-110)

Ohio State +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Wisconsin -128

Ohio State +106

Total

OVER 157.5 (-110)

UNDER 157.5 (-110)

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 17

Game Time: 8:30 pm ET

Venue: Value City Arena

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Wisconsin Record: 18-7 (10-4 in Big Ten)

Ohio State Record: 16-9 (8-6 in Big Ten)

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Wisconsin is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 7-3 in Wisconsin's last 10 games

Wisconsin is 5-0 ATS in its last five road games

Ohio State is 2-4 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 5-1 in the last six games between these two teams

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Key Player to Watch

Bruce Thornton, G - Ohio State Buckeyes

Bruce Thornton is leading the Buckeyes in points per game (19.6), assists per game (3.8), and steals per game (1.3), while also averaging 5.3 rebounds. When he brings his best stuff, Ohio State is a tough opponent for any Big Ten opponent to face. He's coming off a 28-point performance against Virginia on the weekend.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm betting the OVER in this Big Ten showdown:

Both Wisconsin and Ohio State have been far better offensively than defensively so far this season. Wisconsin ranks 68th in effective field goal percentage, but 151st in defensive efficiency. Ohio State ranks 39th in effective field goal percentage, but 149th in defensive efficiency. Both teams also rank in the top 60 in college basketball in Floor%, meaning a high percentage of their possessions result in at least one point being scored.

Wisconsin also plays at one of the fastest tempos in the country, ranking 87th in adjusted tempo. If they can push the Buckeyes to up their pace, this has the chance of being a high-scoring affair.

Pick: OVER 157.5 (-110)

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!