The Miami Sideline is Missing A Key Contributor Against FAMU

A surprising development before kickoff as Miami Hurricanes starting cornerback Xavier Lucas is out with an undisclosed injury for the Week 2 matchup against FAMU.

Lucas logged 39 defensive snaps in Week 1 against Stanford last Friday night. He started alongside OJ Frederique Jr. and Omar Thornton for the Hurricanes to start the season.

Dylan Day and Xavier Lucas appear to be OUT for Miami tonight. — Geo Milian (@GeoMilian) September 10, 2026

The junior corner is a key contributor in the secondary and appears not to be suiting up against the Rattlers in the home opener.

Hurricanes' secondary takes another major blow as the depth is being tested early in the season. Miami’s secondary has now seen injuries to:

CB OJ Frederique Jr.

CB Xavier Lucas

DB Ja'Boree Antoine

S Dylan Day

Head coach Mario Cristobal did not mention anything regarding Lucas and his availability for the game, and there has been no recent update about the starter.

Frederique, Day, and Antoine were already expected to miss this game and several others. The new addition of Lucas is the concern that many had about this year's group. Miami's secondary continues to take more hits.

Miami will also get off to a fast start and keep the Rattlers at bay. It could be fairly soon that the secondary will be able to be tested with those new players taking the field. It will be a test and tryout for the future.

Miami vs. FAMU Depth Charts

Offense

QB: Darian Mensah, Luke Nickel

RB: Mark Fletcher, CharMar Brown

X Receiver: Cooper Barkate, Vandrevius Jacobs

Y Receiver: Malachi Toney, Daylyn Upshaw

Z Receiver: Daylyn Upshaw, Josh Moore

TE: Elija Lofton, Gavin Mueller

LT: Samson Okunlola, Joel Ervin

LG: Jackson Cantwell, Joel Ervin

C: Ryan Rodriguez, SJ Alofaituli

RG: Ben Congdon, Max Buchanan

RT: Matthew McCoy, Jaden Wilkerson

Defense

Miami

DE: Armondo Blount, Herbert Scroggins III

DT: Justin Scott, Keona Davis

DT: Ahmad Moten, Jarquez Carter

DE: Damon Wilson, Marquise Lightfoot

WILL: Chase Smith, Bobby Pruitt

MIKE: Mo Toure, Kamal Bonner

CB: Ethan O'Connor, Camdin Portis

CB: Damari Brown, Chris Ewald Jr.

S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Omar Thornton

S: Zechariah Poyser, JJ Dunnigan

NICKEL: Omar Thornton, Camdin Portis

Special Teams

P: Dylan Joyce

K: Jake Olsen

KOS: Jake Weinberg

KO/P Return: Malachi Toney, Girard Pringle Jr.

Fans can expect to see a lot of young players step up in the secondary, including true freshman Camdin Portis, the son of Hurricanes legend Clinton Portis.

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