The Miami Sideline is Missing A Key Contributor Against FAMU
A surprising development before kickoff as Miami Hurricanes starting cornerback Xavier Lucas is out with an undisclosed injury for the Week 2 matchup against FAMU.
Lucas logged 39 defensive snaps in Week 1 against Stanford last Friday night. He started alongside OJ Frederique Jr. and Omar Thornton for the Hurricanes to start the season.
The junior corner is a key contributor in the secondary and appears not to be suiting up against the Rattlers in the home opener.
Hurricanes' secondary takes another major blow as the depth is being tested early in the season. Miami’s secondary has now seen injuries to:
- CB OJ Frederique Jr.
- CB Xavier Lucas
- DB Ja'Boree Antoine
- S Dylan Day
Head coach Mario Cristobal did not mention anything regarding Lucas and his availability for the game, and there has been no recent update about the starter.
Frederique, Day, and Antoine were already expected to miss this game and several others. The new addition of Lucas is the concern that many had about this year's group. Miami's secondary continues to take more hits.
Miami will also get off to a fast start and keep the Rattlers at bay. It could be fairly soon that the secondary will be able to be tested with those new players taking the field. It will be a test and tryout for the future.
Miami vs. FAMU Depth Charts
Offense
QB: Darian Mensah, Luke Nickel
RB: Mark Fletcher, CharMar Brown
X Receiver: Cooper Barkate, Vandrevius Jacobs
Y Receiver: Malachi Toney, Daylyn Upshaw
Z Receiver: Daylyn Upshaw, Josh Moore
TE: Elija Lofton, Gavin Mueller
LT: Samson Okunlola, Joel Ervin
LG: Jackson Cantwell, Joel Ervin
C: Ryan Rodriguez, SJ Alofaituli
RG: Ben Congdon, Max Buchanan
RT: Matthew McCoy, Jaden Wilkerson
Defense
Miami
DE: Armondo Blount, Herbert Scroggins III
DT: Justin Scott, Keona Davis
DT: Ahmad Moten, Jarquez Carter
DE: Damon Wilson, Marquise Lightfoot
WILL: Chase Smith, Bobby Pruitt
MIKE: Mo Toure, Kamal Bonner
CB: Ethan O'Connor, Camdin Portis
CB: Damari Brown, Chris Ewald Jr.
S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Omar Thornton
S: Zechariah Poyser, JJ Dunnigan
NICKEL: Omar Thornton, Camdin Portis
Special Teams
P: Dylan Joyce
K: Jake Olsen
KOS: Jake Weinberg
KO/P Return: Malachi Toney, Girard Pringle Jr.
Fans can expect to see a lot of young players step up in the secondary, including true freshman Camdin Portis, the son of Hurricanes legend Clinton Portis.
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Jordan Lopez is a Miami-based sports writer and FIU sports journalism graduate who specializes in college football and the Miami Hurricanes. A lifelong Miami resident, Jordan has a deep understanding of the local sports landscape and brings a unique perspective to his coverage after having the opportunity to play college basketball. He's also written for Predominantly Orange (Denver Broncos), StateoftheU (Hurricanes football), and other sports, while also drawing on his background as a former athlete and now high school basketball coach to provide an informed perspective on games. Jordan's also a huge Dexter fan!Follow JordanTLopez