Miami's Secondary Takes a Critical Hit, Now Looks Towards Depth for Answers
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CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes secondary entered this season as one of the best in the country. Depth, talent, and experience lead the charge, along with their star players OJ Frederique Jr, Xavier Lucas, and others.
However, Miami lost one of its players in the second snap of the game, and he will be out for a while, according to Mario Cristobal.
"OJ suffered a pretty good injury, pretty significant injury, so he'll be down for quite a while," Cristobal said during his Monday press conference.
"Ja'Boree is going to be out for a little bit. You know, he's suffered an injury, and we expect him to come back in the latter part of the season," Cristobal said.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5