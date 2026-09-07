Miami's Secondary Takes a Critical Hit, Now Looks Towards Depth for Answers

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes secondary entered this season as one of the best in the country. Depth, talent, and experience lead the charge, along with their star players OJ Frederique Jr, Xavier Lucas, and others.

However, Miami lost one of its players in the second snap of the game, and he will be out for a while, according to Mario Cristobal.

"OJ suffered a pretty good injury, pretty significant injury, so he'll be down for quite a while," Cristobal said during his Monday press conference.

Mario Cristobal with an OJ Frederique Jr Injury update: "OJ suffered a pretty good injury, pretty significant injury, so he'll be down for a while." — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) September 7, 2026

"Ja'Boree is going to be out for a little bit. You know, he's suffered an injury, and we expect him to come back in the latter part of the season," Cristobal said.

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