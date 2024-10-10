The No. 1 Offense In College Football And Yet: Just A Minute
The bye week is here for No. 6 Miami and where stand now, they have the No. 1 offense in the country.
Superstar quarterback Cam Ward has been lights out slinging to ball around to every target he sees fit. He leads the country in touchdowns (20), and total yards (2,219), and still people have doubts about him. He is far and away the best quarterback in the country and throwing to players like Xavier Restrepo only adds to his Heisman case.
The numbers the team is putting up are similar to those of the 2019 Joe Borrow-led LSU Tigers team. They have scored the same amount of points through the first six games of the season while also having the same level of quarterback play. The two differences between that team and this are on the defense side of the ball and the running game.
The running game still needs to improve. The best game the Hurricanes have played was the opening game of the season against Florida when they dominated in every form on offense. Senior Jalen Rivers was on the line that game so missing pieces being reinserted during the Lousiville game could aid the Hurricanes rushing attack.
The team is special but needs a few things to be an all-time great offense. They have the making of it, they just need a little more consistency out of the running game to reach that next tier. They are a good team but have not reached a great status yet.