Three Things to Know About Former Miami Hurricane Akheem Mesidor
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The Miami Hurricanes saw one fully healthy year from Akheem Mesidor, and it was one year that was worth the wait.
Mesidor was one of the best pass rushers in the country and built a dynamic duo that commanded the field at all times.
Now Mesidor will complete his dream of being drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft, the first Canadian in history to be selected that high.
Injury History
From his time at West Virginia to Miami, the star edge rusher battled injury after injury. That is why people are so concerned about his age (25), but in total, he has only played three full years of college football.
Last season was the first time he had ever been healthy, and his play showed for it. However, his medical history might stop some from showing up and drafting the special talent in the first round.
Mesidor missed the 2023 season with a foot injury, slowing him down the following season, where he played inside the lines as a defensive tackle before transitioning back outside
Canadian Background
Mesidor has the chance to be the first Canadian drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. Many have been in the draft, with most going in the second through seventh rounds, but never has anyone above that borderline been selected in the first.
"A lot of guys back home don't get this opportunity," Mesidor said during the Fiesta Bowl media day. "Most of the people I grew up with all played football. They all had dreams and aspirations to play D-I football, but not everybody can make it out. A small number of guys are able to do that.
"And I was able to do that. I try to live their dreams through me. Every time I can, I bring back gear for them, or whatever it is. I want them to be able to experience this as much as they possibly can. Any message I have for any Canadian or international students is just understand you're at a disadvantage, but embrace that and keep working because anything is possible."
Final Season with Miami
Mesidor completely flipped his season around by taking care of his body, and it showed in his play. His motor and consistent pressure led the Hurricanes to many victories, never stopping. He finished with 63 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.
In a career year with him having the healthiest body of his life, he produced at the highest level. Did it help that Rueben Bain Jr. was also next to him, drawing double teams, yes, but even then, they couldn't slow him down either.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5