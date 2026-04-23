Three Things to Know About Former Miami Hurricane Akheem Mesidor

The Miami Hurricanes saw one fully healthy year from Akheem Mesidor, and it was one year that was worth the wait.

Mesidor was one of the best pass rushers in the country and built a dynamic duo that commanded the field at all times.

Now Mesidor will complete his dream of being drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft, the first Canadian in history to be selected that high.

Injury History

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) drops into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

From his time at West Virginia to Miami, the star edge rusher battled injury after injury. That is why people are so concerned about his age (25), but in total, he has only played three full years of college football.

Last season was the first time he had ever been healthy, and his play showed for it. However, his medical history might stop some from showing up and drafting the special talent in the first round.

Mesidor missed the 2023 season with a foot injury, slowing him down the following season, where he played inside the lines as a defensive tackle before transitioning back outside

Canadian Background

Mesidor has the chance to be the first Canadian drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. Many have been in the draft, with most going in the second through seventh rounds, but never has anyone above that borderline been selected in the first.

"A lot of guys back home don't get this opportunity," Mesidor said during the Fiesta Bowl media day. "Most of the people I grew up with all played football. They all had dreams and aspirations to play D-I football, but not everybody can make it out. A small number of guys are able to do that.

"And I was able to do that. I try to live their dreams through me. Every time I can, I bring back gear for them, or whatever it is. I want them to be able to experience this as much as they possibly can. Any message I have for any Canadian or international students is just understand you're at a disadvantage, but embrace that and keep working because anything is possible."

Final Season with Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Mesidor completely flipped his season around by taking care of his body, and it showed in his play. His motor and consistent pressure led the Hurricanes to many victories, never stopping. He finished with 63 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

In a career year with him having the healthiest body of his life, he produced at the highest level. Did it help that Rueben Bain Jr. was also next to him, drawing double teams, yes, but even then, they couldn't slow him down either.

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