Everything Star Miami Defensive Edge Akheem Mesidor Said Ahead of the Fiesta Bowl

The Miami Hurricanes' defense faces the most electric quarterback in the country in the Fiesta Bowl.

It starts with a dynamic pass, and the Canes have the best rushing duos in the country — Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor.

Mesidor was available for the Fiesta Bowl Media Day and spoke about his relationship with Bain, the challenges of Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, and other aspects that highlight this defense as one of the best in the country.

Q. It's been a long time since this program was at the top like this. Are you guys feeling that from alumni, from the fan base, the people around?

AKHEEM MESIDOR: There is a lot of noise, but we try to block it out as much as we can because the same people, for one, people always doubting us. And then even the ones that we flipped their minds, the next wrong move we make, it's right back to them doubting us again and saying whatever they want to say about us. You just got to block out the noise. It's nice seeing the alumni and the legends come through, but at the end of the day, if you don't perform, you don't get that type of royalty, luxury or whatever it is. So I'm just focusing on the game.

Q. How did you view Miami as name brand and historical program when you were transferring?

AKHEEM MESIDOR: I knew Miami from back home in Canada because of the Ray Lewis and Ed Reed and Sean Taylor. Then one of my best friends, Miami is his favorite school, and he always spoke about The U. But it's a huge brand. A lot of legends come in and out of here. I'm trying to be one of those guys.

Q. Talk about those defensive players. How would you describe what your guys' defense is doing, especially these last two games?

AKHEEM MESIDOR: I think we're a physical front. Not just a physical front, physical defense. All 11 guys are running after the ball, swarming, are violent. And then last game, our DBs got me super hyped, because guys like ZP (Zechariah Poyser) and Jakobe (Jakobe Thomas) were coming down and smacking the ball carrier. You love to see that kind of stuff. I see a violent defense who swarms to the ball.

Q. What's something you've learned about yourself over the course of the season?

AKHEEM MESIDOR: I wouldn't say I learned anything different, anything new. I'm the same guy I've been since day one. I just work to prove everybody wrong. I just want to win football.

Q. We know you and Rueben [Bain Jr] are more speak with your actions, not your words. But we saw the Rueben made at halftime. What does it mean for him to step up in that way and what was it like watching him do that in that game?

AKHEEM MESIDOR: I think it meant a lot to the guys in the room, because Rueben is not a guy who talks a lot. Like you said, he's a man of action, not words. When things need to be said, he'll step up and say it. It meant a lot to all of us to see him step up and see the words that he said. We ended up finishing the game strong.

Q. Your guys' relationship, how much has it grown over the last three years since he's been here? Where did you see him grow the most?

AKHEEM MESIDOR: Our relationship has grown more and more every year. We do a lot of work together before and after practice and such. Him as a player, I think he's gotten more mature. He's always been a hard worker, but right now, I think the biggest difference for him is mental. That's what's changed.

Q. Do you ever talk about who's better?

AKHEEM MESIDOR: Yeah, all the time. Every day. He thinks he's better. I know I'm better.

Q. Violence for this team has kind of been a calling card. That last game against Ohio State, how physical you were. What does it say when your quarterback is ready to lower the shoulder, go get a first down, any means necessary. Does that energize the defense?

AKHEEM MESIDOR: Yeah. If our quarterback is ready to run through somebody, it makes everybody else want to run through a wall. Whatever it is, we'll do whatever it takes to win. And to see Carson [Beck] lower his shoulder and get that first down. It makes us want to go even more.

Q. Was that personality trait of his evident when he first stepped on campus?

AKHEEM MESIDOR: Yeah. He's going to do whatever it takes to win. We know that. Everybody knows that.

Q. You're not just representing Miami this week. You're also representing Canada as a whole. How does it feel to be able to put on for your country on the biggest stage? What's the message and the legacy you would hope to give young, international athletes, especially Canadian athletes?

AKHEEM MESIDOR: It means a lot. A lot of guys back home don't get this opportunity. Most of the people I grew up with all played football. They all had dreams and aspirations to play D-I football, but not everybody can make it out. A small amount of guys are able to do that. And I was able to do that. I try to live their dreams through me. Every time I can, I bring back gear for them, or whatever it is. I want them to be able to experience this as much as they possibly can. Any message I have for any Canadian or international students is just understand you're at a disadvantage, but embrace that and keep working because anything is possible.

Q. After seeing the Georgia game and how Ole Miss' offense was playing, what kind of adjustments are you making to make plays that can stop Ole Miss' offense?

AKHEEM MESIDOR: We need to slow them down. They're a fast-tempo offense. If we're able to slow them down and contain the quarterback, I think we'll have a good shot at stopping that offense.

Q. What stands out about Trinidad Chambliss?

AKHEEM MESIDOR: He's a magician. He has a great arm. He can do it all. He's a dangerous player that we're going to have to contain.

Q. All the legends on the sideline, what does that do for you? AKHEEM MESIDOR: They've all came and spoke to us, whether it's in team meetings or after practice. But they all come in and motivate us and tell us what the mentality of these older teams were, the great teams were. I think it gives us just a clue of what it takes to be a great team. I think it motivates all of us, because these greats are coming back and they believe in us. They support us. I think it makes us play harder.

Q. Ole Miss has one sack in the last three games. You yourself have 31/2 sacks in the last two. Is there a way you guys could try to exploit their offensive line? Something you've to be able to do to slow their offense?

AKHEEM MESIDOR: You have to slow down their offense. Their average snap time is 24 seconds on the clock. They throw the ball with an average of 2.6 seconds from snap. So you have to slow down their offense. You have to win first down and second down. And then put them in third and long and then get after it. If we get them in third and long, I believe we'll be successful.

Q. We were talking to Keionte (Scott) and he described the dynamic from the D-line and the DB group is peanut butter and jelly. The pressure you created allowed him to get a pick six or interceptions. Do you feel like there's been multiple times this season where your pressure has led to success for them? Or their coverage has given you guys opportunities for sacks?

AKHEEM MESIDOR: Definitely. We're a D-line that puts a lot of pressure on the quarterback. Our DBs are big and fast and great players. I think we help each other out, 100%. We put pressure on the quarterback, have him make a mistake. Either Keionte, ZP (Zachariah Poyser) Jakobe [Thomas] or whoever comes up. Or mass protection and their ability to cover, it gives us more time to get to the quarterback.

