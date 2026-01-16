Time Is Expiring for Miami to Land A Quarterback out of the Transfer Portal

The Miami Hurricanes have been focused on winning a national championship; however, their focus has also caused them not look at the transfer portal like other schools around the country.

The Canes have hit out of the portal at the quarterback position two years in a row, but are struggling to find one to call Coral Gables their home this season.

Is it because the staff are not fully focusing on the portal due to the game, or did they expect to land someone who had plans elsewhere? Nevertheless, the Canes' time is ticking out after missing out on new LSU commit Sam Leavitt, Texas Tech commit Brendon Sorbsy, and Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson staying in the NFL Draft cycle.

The Canes are desperate to find another superstar player and look towards another team's quarterback they had interest in last season.

Duke's star quarterback Darian Mensah is now in transfer portal conversations, according to reports from CBS Sports.

Duke has concerns that star quarterback Darian Mensah could enter the transfer portal, multiple sources tell @mzenitz and I for @CBSSports.



Mensah finished 2nd in the FBS this season with 3,973 passing yards and 34 touchdowns. https://t.co/mkxQThnHvv pic.twitter.com/56lNEQkt7S — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 16, 2026

This is a similar attempt to last season when the Canes got starting cornerback Xavier Lucas from Wisconsin.

Mensah was already one of the highest-paid quarterbacks last season during his sophomore campaign. It seems that Miami is prepared to pay more than anyone around the country to land another star quarterback before going to their QB room in 2027.

History will prove that Miami landing a star quarterback is better for the brand and the quarterback who wants to play at Hard Rock Stadium. The offensive line might take a small step back compared to this season, but the weapons will be even better for whoever decides to be the Canes quarterback.

All this could go under the water, and the Canes stick to what is currently in their room. Many expect QB2 Emory Williams to either leave the program through the portal or stick around for another year. The room also has three four-star quarterbacks, Luke Nickel, Judd Anderson, and freshman Dereon Coleman.

It could come down to a battle between Nickel and Coleman during the spring as the starting quarterback, as the Canes prepare for the future.

Then again, if they win the National Championship, who would care who the quarterback for next season is when the plan is to have Nickel or Coleman be the guy in 2027? One can get reps next season while still maintaining a monster defense for the future.

