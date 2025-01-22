Top Draft Analyst has Named his No. 1 Overall Pick in the 2025 NFL Draft
The Miami Hurricanes might have the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft this season and many draft expects are beginning to argee with more information on what orginalzions are looking for now that most NFL teams season have ended.
One of ESPN's top Draft experts Mel Kiper also agrees that the Hurricanes have the first overall pick even with the top heavy pool this class even if he doesn't believe that he is the best quarterback in the class.
“At No. 1, Tennessee — I’m going Cam Ward,” Kiper stated, viaGet Up. “Not because he’s my highest-rated quarterback, Shedeur Sanders is my QB1.
“My friends in the NFL are saying, ‘Hey, the live arm. The mobility. The completion percentage with three different programs.’ Not going to throw a lot of interceptions, but a little carless, a little reckless with the football, in terms of ball security, at times. Cleaned that up a little this year. Certainly, Cam Ward makes sense at pick No. 1 for Tennessee," Kiper said.
Even when comparing the quarterbacks and their talents it is still a 1A/1B situation between the two. There is a lot to like and dislike about quarterbacks but they are clearly the best in this class. Ward has more of a modern way of playing the game while Colorado superstar quarterback Shedeur Sanders and an 'old school' style that appeases Kiper.
“I think it’s the arm strength — the superior arm strength with Cam Ward,” Kiper added. “He can make all the throws. All those different arm angles that he throws from. Shedeur is old school. He’s a traditional pocket passer. I love Sheduer. But I think the arm strength, and those angles, and the mobility — he can beat you with his legs. He can do that. Now, Shedeur can roll right, roll left and make accurate throws. But the ability to run — [Ward] had 17 rushing touchdowns over the past three years. Remember, he did it at Incarnate Ward. Did it at Washington State. Did it at Miami."
Kiper continued.
“I just think arm strength and mobility, when I talk to my friends in the NFL, may give him a slight edge in terms of where he goes in the draft. I’m going to stick with Sheduer. I love old school. The way [Tom] Brady did his work in the NFL for a number of years, that’s what I think Sheduer does," Kiper finished.