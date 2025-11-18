All Hurricanes

Two Hurricanes Earn ACC Weekly Honors After Dominant Performances against NC State

Malachi Toney and Jakobe Thomas both earned weekly honors after great NC State performances.

Justice Sandle

Nov 8, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) warms up before a game against the Syracuse Orange at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images / Jeff Romance-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes continue to stack more honors each week as they have two players land on the All-ACC team of the week after the NC State performance.

Malachi Toney has earned another freshman of the week award, while Jakobe Thomas continues to grow as a star player earning another weekly honor of his own.

Cristobal on Malachi Toney's Performance...

Nov 8, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) rushes the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images / Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

"His QBR is going to go down after he missed that pass for a touchdown. It sounds like a broken record but the best part about that guy is his approach. He is relentless, manic, and OCD with an attitude and energy that is unbelievable. He wants to get better and help his teammates win."

  • Totaled five receptions for 54 yards and two touchdowns in Miami’s 41-7 win over NC State.
  • Added a 44-yard pass completion to JoJo trader to put the Hurricanes on the 1-yard line for another would-be touchdown.

Cristobal on Jakobe Thomas's Performance...

Nov 8, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jakobe Thomas (8) returns an interception against the Syracuse Orange during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images / Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

"I thought he set the tone, obviously, the interception and the finish were epic, right? I mean, that was an exclamation point and but I thought the way he tackled, I don't know if you saw that first wide zone over to their left or right. When he got downhill. And again, a reminder, I believe they had the highest yards per carry in the conference, or close to it, or second, and they haven't crossed the 50-yard line until that last drive when we had most of the threes and some of the fours in.

"A lot of that was because of our safety play. The way they supported the run went up there, and were just very physical. Really, we've become such a much better tackling team, and there's still a lot of area, lot of room to improve upon there. He's one of those guys that he loves contact.

"He's a very physical and violent football player. He's helped change our defense, right? The DNA of the team with what he does. He's another guy that's just nowhere near satisfied. He wants to get better. He's looking forward to practice tomorrow and looking forward to going out there on Saturday, getting better."

  • Recorded two interceptions, including a 60-yard pick-six, in Miami’s 41-7 win over NC State.
  • Also added three solo tackles and one pass breakup in the victory.
  • Marks his second ACC Defensive Back of the Week honor this season.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

