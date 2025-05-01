Two Hurricanes Listed In CBS's Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Mock Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is over, and looking ahead is the next step. Some have already released their 2026 way-too-early NFL mock Drafts, and CBS Sports has two Hurricanes listed in the top ten of the first round.
5. Tennessee Titans, Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami
The Titans did draft UCLA pass rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo on Day 2, but they could target help at the position again next year. Bain has the size to fulfill a few different positions for Tennessee, but his production needs to be more of what was seen in 2023 rather than 2024.
7. Carolina Panthers, Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
Carolina picked up Ikem Ekwonu's option, but there is a world where they move on from him after the season or potentially even convert him to offensive guard. Mauigoa would give them a new left tackle on a rookie contract. Mauigoa's older brother, Francisco, was drafted in the fifth round by the Jets.
Each player will have a massive impact on how far the Hurricanes can go this season. Mauigoa has to still be as consistent as he was these previous two seasons, and he will be the first offensive lineman taken off the board in the 2026 class.
Bain has to try to get back to his freshman form. He was on a trajectory of having a standout season, but his sophomore slump came from a calf injury that he picked up earlier in the season. He is eating earlier now and taking care of his body, managing a healthier lifestyle.
The Hurricanes have plenty of first-round talent on their roster for next season starting with those two players. New quarterback Carson Beck could also climb the ranks in a top-heavy QB class.