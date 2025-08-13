Two Miami Hurricanes Named to the 2025 Lombardi Award Watch List
Miami Hurricanes standouts Rueben Bain Jr. and Francis Mauigoa have been named to the 2025 Lombardi Award Watch List, as announced by the Lombardi Award Committee. The Lombardi Award is presented annually to the nation’s top lineman or linebacker who demonstrates performance, leadership, character and resiliency.
Bain served as one of Miami’s top defensive performers for a second consecutive season in 2024, despite missing four games due to injury. The junior defensive end tallied 23 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks across nine starts.
Mauigoa started all 13 games at right tackle in 2024, anchoring a Miami offensive line that powered the nation’s top-ranked offense in both points per game (43.9) and total yards per game (537.2). He helped the Hurricanes eclipse 500 yards of offense in eight games, including a season-high 750-yard outburst against Ball State. A consistent presence up front, he earned second-team All-ACC honors following the 2024 season.
Mauigoa is one of 11 offensive tackles to earn a spot on the Lombardi Award Watch List in 2025.
2025 PRESEASON WATCH LIST HONOREES:
Adam Booker – Patrick Mannelly Award
Carson Beck – Walter Camp Player of the Year; Maxwell Award
Rueben Bain Jr. – Bronko Nagurski Trophy; Chuck Bednarik Award; Lombardi Award
OJ Frederique Jr. – Chuck Bednarik Award
Anez Cooper, Francis Mauigoa – Outland Trophy
Francis Mauigoa – Wuerffel Trophy; Lombardi Award
Wesley Bissainthe – Butkus Award
James Brockermeyer – Rimington Trophy
Keelan Marion – Paul Hornung Award
The Lombardi Award™ Committee is thrilled to announce the 2025 Preseason Watchlist, highlighting 54 of the nation's premier linemen and linebackers. This distinguished group represents the finest talent from all FBS conferences and independents, selected based on their past performances and potential for the upcoming season.
Celebrating its 52nd anniversary, the Lombardi Award™ has been presented in Houston, Texas, since its establishment in 1970. The 2025 award dinner is scheduled for December 10, 2025, with net proceeds from gala sponsorships and table sales dedicated to supporting cancer research.
The Lombardi Award™ was established in 1970 in memory of legendary coach Vince Lombardi. It is presented to outstanding linemen who best epitomize his values of leadership, courage, performance, and discipline on and off the field. Furthermore, the watchlist includes players who are consistently showing the values of strength, agility, and football acumen in their respective positions.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
