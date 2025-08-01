All Hurricanes

Two Miami Hurricanes Named to the 2025 Preseason All-ACC Team

University of Miami standouts Rueben Bain Jr. and Francis Mauigoa were both named to the 2025 Preseason All-ACC Team

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) reacts after a tackle against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) reacts after a tackle against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

University of Miami standouts Rueben Bain Jr. and Francis Mauigoa were both named to the 2025 Preseason All-ACC Team, as announced by the conference.

Bain served as one of Miami’s top defensive performers for a second consecutive season in 2024, despite missing four games due to injury. The junior defensive end tallied 23 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks across nine starts.

Mauigoa started all 13 games at right tackle in 2024, anchoring a Miami offensive line that powered the nation’s top-ranked offense in both points per game (43.9) and total yards per game (537.2). He helped the Hurricanes eclipse 500 yards of offense in eight games, including a season-high 750-yard outburst against Ball State. A consistent presence up front, he earned second-team All-ACC honors following the 2024 season.

2025 All-ACC Preseason Football Team

Offense

QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson (148)

RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville (99) RB: Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech (85)

WR: Antonio Williams, Clemson (143) WR: Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson (66) WR: Chris Bell, Louisville (51)

TE: Justin Joly, NC State (92)

AP: Desmond Reid, Pitt (73)

OT: Francis Mauigoa, Miami (99) OT: Blake Miller, Clemson (99) OG: Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech (93)OG: Walker Parks, Clemson (51) : Ryan Linthicum, Clemson (44)

Defense:

DE: T.J. Parker, Clemson (152) DE: Rueben Bain, Jr., Miami (92) DT: Peter Woods, Clemson (142)DT: Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State (56)

LB: Kyle Louis, Pitt (98) LB: Wade Woodaz, Clemson (77)LB: Sammy Brown, Clemson (76)

CB: Avieon Terrell, Clemson (129) CB: Chandler Rivers, Duke (106) S: Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU (86)S: Terry Moore, Duke (81)

Specialists

K: Collin Rogers, SMU (67) P: Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse (70) SP: Desmond Reid, Pitt (68

2025 ACC Football Preseason Player of the Year

Rank, Name, Position, School

1. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson (146)

2. Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech (9)

3. Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU (5)

T4. Carson Beck, QB, Miami (4) T4. Kyron Drones, QB, Virginia Tech (4)

6. Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville (3)

T7. Quintayvious Hutchins, DE, Boston College (2 )T7. CJ Bailey, QB, NC State (2) T7. Eli Holstein, QB, Pitt (2) T7. Kyle Louis, LB, Pitt (2) T7. Desmond Reid, RB, Pitt (2)

T12. Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College (1) T12. Jamal Haynes, RB, Georgia Tech (1)

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football