Two Miami Hurricanes Named to the 2025 Preseason All-ACC Team
University of Miami standouts Rueben Bain Jr. and Francis Mauigoa were both named to the 2025 Preseason All-ACC Team, as announced by the conference.
Bain served as one of Miami’s top defensive performers for a second consecutive season in 2024, despite missing four games due to injury. The junior defensive end tallied 23 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks across nine starts.
Mauigoa started all 13 games at right tackle in 2024, anchoring a Miami offensive line that powered the nation’s top-ranked offense in both points per game (43.9) and total yards per game (537.2). He helped the Hurricanes eclipse 500 yards of offense in eight games, including a season-high 750-yard outburst against Ball State. A consistent presence up front, he earned second-team All-ACC honors following the 2024 season.
2025 All-ACC Preseason Football Team
Offense
QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson (148)
RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville (99) RB: Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech (85)
WR: Antonio Williams, Clemson (143) WR: Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson (66) WR: Chris Bell, Louisville (51)
TE: Justin Joly, NC State (92)
AP: Desmond Reid, Pitt (73)
OT: Francis Mauigoa, Miami (99) OT: Blake Miller, Clemson (99) OG: Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech (93)OG: Walker Parks, Clemson (51) : Ryan Linthicum, Clemson (44)
Defense:
DE: T.J. Parker, Clemson (152) DE: Rueben Bain, Jr., Miami (92) DT: Peter Woods, Clemson (142)DT: Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State (56)
LB: Kyle Louis, Pitt (98) LB: Wade Woodaz, Clemson (77)LB: Sammy Brown, Clemson (76)
CB: Avieon Terrell, Clemson (129) CB: Chandler Rivers, Duke (106) S: Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU (86)S: Terry Moore, Duke (81)
Specialists
K: Collin Rogers, SMU (67) P: Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse (70) SP: Desmond Reid, Pitt (68
2025 ACC Football Preseason Player of the Year
Rank, Name, Position, School
1. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson (146)
2. Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech (9)
3. Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU (5)
T4. Carson Beck, QB, Miami (4) T4. Kyron Drones, QB, Virginia Tech (4)
6. Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville (3)
T7. Quintayvious Hutchins, DE, Boston College (2 )T7. CJ Bailey, QB, NC State (2) T7. Eli Holstein, QB, Pitt (2) T7. Kyle Louis, LB, Pitt (2) T7. Desmond Reid, RB, Pitt (2)
T12. Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College (1) T12. Jamal Haynes, RB, Georgia Tech (1)
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
