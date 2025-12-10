CBS Sports Highlights Five Hurricanes for Their All-American Teams

With a team in the College Football Playoff, the Miami Hurricanes were bound to have several players on several All-American teams.

CBS Sports has released its list of those found fit to be honored as All-Americans. Two Hurricanes made the first team, while three players made the second team. It was also a given that Malachi Toney locked up one award a while ago, naming him the 2025 Freshman of the Year.

The Hurricanes continue to have players playing at a high level, and this All-American list has proven to be surprising and helpful.

First Team:

Francis Mauigoa

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) looks on after the game against NC State Wolfpack at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It says plenty about Miami's offensive line that it placed two players on the CBS Sports All-America team, and Mauigoa anchors that group at right tackle. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound standout helped stabilize a unit that ranked fifth nationally in fewest tackles for loss allowed per game (3.5) and eighth in fewest sacks allowed per game (0.92)

James Brockermeyer

Oct 25, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (2) celebrates with offensive lineman James Brockermeyer (52) after scoring a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami found immediate consistency in the middle with Brockermeyer, a key transfer from TCU who brought experience and poise to the heart of the line. He didn't allow a sack all season and served as a steadying voice up front, helping anchor an offensive line that posted the lowest pressure rate (15.6%) in the FBS.

Second Team:

Rueben Bain Jr., DE

Malachi Toney, All-Purpose

Keionte Scott, Cornerback

Freshman of the Year:

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) carries the football for a touchdown against NC State Wolfpack during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Toney kicked off his career with an expectation-defying bang. The former three-star recruit was everything Miami could have asked for and more. He finished the regular season ranked sixth nationally in catches with 84 and paced the ACC with seven touchdown receptions. Toney's elite speed also helped him assert himself as one of college football's top all-purpose threats, as he ran for 89 yards and a touchdown and served as the Hurricanes' primary punt returner.

Now, each of those players will look to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. The Canes hope to get Scott back for this playoff run. For weeks, he has been out with a lower right leg injury, suffered in the Syracuse game.

The rest of those players are healthy and ready to make a name for themselves as they prepare for one of the biggest games of their lives.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

