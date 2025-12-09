Michael Wilbon Rips Notre Dame After CFP Snub: ‘I Hate Them’
Mike Wilbon has joined the chorus of college football fans and experts ripping Notre Dame’s response to being snubbed for the College Football Playoff.
On Monday’s episode of Pardon the Interruption, Wilbon went off on the Fighting Irish for their actions since being bounced from the CFP field in favor of Miami on Sunday.
After the playoff committee explained it had put the Hurricanes above Notre Dame due to a 27-24 head-to-head win in Week 1, the Irish opted out of playing in a bowl game. Then on Monday, Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua blamed the ACC for advocating in favor of Miami and not his school. The ACC has since responded.
After all of that, Wilbon had his response teed up.
“By the way, how hypocritical is Notre Dame?” Wilbon said. “Let me (kiss) the ACC as long as I get my paycheck, then behave like this.”
Co-host Tony Kornheiser pointed out, “To be fair, you’ve hated Notre Dame your whole life.”
“And you’ve loved them, and you’ve stumped for them,” Wilbon said. “I admit to, now I hate them, today I’m glad they’re home. I’m glad they’re going nowhere. No playoffs, no bowl game, get out... I do hate them. Today more than ever.”
A lot of people share Wilbon’s sentiments today.
Notre Dame’s 2025 season
Notre Dame opened the 2025 season losing at Miami 27-24, then followed that up with a 41-40 home loss to Texas A&M. The Irish recovered and reeled off 10 straight wins to end the season, but it wasn’t enough to impress the playoff committee.
Part of the issue with Notre Dame’s season was that it only had one victory over a team that finished in the CFP’s final rankings. The Irish’s 34-24 home win over USC was their best of the year. The rest of the schedule was incredibly weak. Miami, Texas A&M, and USC were all ranked when Notre Dame faced them, and ended up ranked.
On November 15, the Irish traveled to Pitt and beat the then-No. 22 Panthers 37-15, but Pitt wound up 8-4, and was similarly short on impressive wins.
There’s little doubt Notre Dame was the best team left out of the College Football Playoff, but it wound up with the same record as the Hurricanes, who had a head-to-head win over the Irish. With two teams battling for one spot, that head-to-head showdown made the difference.