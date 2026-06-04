Two Miami Players, One Coach Being Considered for 2027 CFB Hall of Fame Class
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The Miami Hurricanes have a history of players of all time greats but it has been rare in recent years for them to reach the college football hall of fame.
However, the Hurricanes have three names, that have been listed in the 2027 CFB Hall of Fame Class.
Quarterback Ken Dorsey, linebacker Jonathan Vilma, and head coach Larry Coker have all been listed on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.
Each has a great chance of making the Hall of Fame, but will they make it after years on the list?
Ken Dorsey, Miami (FL)-Quarterback
2002 First Team All-American who led the Canes to back-to-back BCS Championship games, winning the national title his junior season…Two-time Big East Co-Offensive Player of the Year and 2001 Maxwell Player of the Year…Left Miami as the school record holder in career total offense and passing yards.
Jonathan Vilma, Miami (FL)-Linebacker
2003 First Team All-American and finalist for the Butkus Award, led the Canes to back-to-back BCS National Championship games (winning at the 2002 Rose)…Part of Miami teams that won at least a share of four Big East titles and finished with top five national rankings each season…Three-time First Team All-Big East selection and 2003 NFF National Scholar-Athlete who led the Canes in tackles from 2001-03
Larry Coker-Miami [FL] (2001-06), UTSA (2011-15)
Posted a 60-15 record at Miami, including an astounding 35-3 record in his first three seasons…Led the Canes to consecutive BCS Championship Games, winning at the 2002 Rose Bowl and becoming the first rookie head coach to lead his team to a national title since 1948…Led Miami to three Big East crowns and orchestrated a dominant 2001 offense that set a Big East record with 475 points scored in the regular season.
Courtesy of Football Foundation
The 2027 Hall of Fame class will be announced in early 2027 and formally inducted during the 69th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas.
Hurricanes who are in the College Football Hall of Fame:
Bennie Blades, Miami S 1984-87 2006
Don Bosseler Miami FB 1953-56 1990
Andy Gustafson Virginia Tech, Miami Coach 1926-63 1985
Jack Harding Scranton, Miami Coach 1926-47 1980
Ted Hendricks Miami DE 1966-68 1987
Jimmy Johnson Oklahoma State, Miami Coach 1979-88 2012
Russell Maryland Miami DT 1986-90 2011
Vinny Testaverde Miami QB 1982, 84-86 2013
Gino Torretta Miami QB 1989-92 2009
Arnold Tucker Miami, Army QB 1943-46 2008
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5