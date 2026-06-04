Two Miami Players, One Coach Being Considered for 2027 CFB Hall of Fame Class

The Miami Hurricanes have a history of players of all time greats but it has been rare in recent years for them to reach the college football hall of fame.

However, the Hurricanes have three names, that have been listed in the 2027 CFB Hall of Fame Class.

Quarterback Ken Dorsey, linebacker Jonathan Vilma, and head coach Larry Coker have all been listed on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Each has a great chance of making the Hall of Fame, but will they make it after years on the list?

Ken Dorsey, Miami (FL)-Quarterback

Sep 7, 2002; Jacksonville, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Ken Dorsey (11) in action against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Network | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

2002 First Team All-American who led the Canes to back-to-back BCS Championship games, winning the national title his junior season…Two-time Big East Co-Offensive Player of the Year and 2001 Maxwell Player of the Year…Left Miami as the school record holder in career total offense and passing yards.

Jonathan Vilma, Miami (FL)-Linebacker

Ohio State's Maurice Clarett (13) starts to pull the ball out of the hands of Sean Taylor (26). Miami 51 is Jonathan Vilma in the fourth quarter of the National Football Championships at the Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, January 3, 2003. | Fred Squillante / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2003 First Team All-American and finalist for the Butkus Award, led the Canes to back-to-back BCS National Championship games (winning at the 2002 Rose)…Part of Miami teams that won at least a share of four Big East titles and finished with top five national rankings each season…Three-time First Team All-Big East selection and 2003 NFF National Scholar-Athlete who led the Canes in tackles from 2001-03

Larry Coker-Miami [FL] (2001-06), UTSA (2011-15)

Ohio State's head football coach Jim Tressel chats with Miami's coach Larry Coker prior to their National Football Championships at the Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, January 3, 2003. | Neal C. Lauron/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Posted a 60-15 record at Miami, including an astounding 35-3 record in his first three seasons…Led the Canes to consecutive BCS Championship Games, winning at the 2002 Rose Bowl and becoming the first rookie head coach to lead his team to a national title since 1948…Led Miami to three Big East crowns and orchestrated a dominant 2001 offense that set a Big East record with 475 points scored in the regular season.

Courtesy of Football Foundation

The 2027 Hall of Fame class will be announced in early 2027 and formally inducted during the 69th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas.

Hurricanes who are in the College Football Hall of Fame:

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal greets former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson before the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Bennie Blades, Miami S 1984-87 2006

Don Bosseler Miami FB 1953-56 1990

Andy Gustafson Virginia Tech, Miami Coach 1926-63 1985

Jack Harding Scranton, Miami Coach 1926-47 1980

Ted Hendricks Miami DE 1966-68 1987

Jimmy Johnson Oklahoma State, Miami Coach 1979-88 2012

Russell Maryland Miami DT 1986-90 2011

Vinny Testaverde Miami QB 1982, 84-86 2013

Gino Torretta Miami QB 1989-92 2009

Arnold Tucker Miami, Army QB 1943-46 2008

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