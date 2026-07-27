2026 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview: Safety

Youthful talent goes a long way. For the Miami Hurricanes and their secondary, they have been playing freshmen and sophomores over the past two seasons and it has proved to be worth while.

They have been thrown into the fire, and it has helped the team grow while also developing some of the best ball hawks and hardest hitters in the country.

After looking at the cornerback side of the secondary, now it's time to look at the safety and nickel players who are set to continue what they did last season.

Safety/Nickel Depth for Miami

Bryce Fitzgerald

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (13) intercepts a pass intended for Texas A&M Aggies tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom (17) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malachi Toney was the superstar freshman everyone expected him to be. Still, he was named to the Freshman All-American list by his defensive counterpart after he had a special season.

Fitzgerald led the team and ACC in interceptions on his way to the National Championship game, highlighting his ball-hawking ability and impeccable timing. He finished the season with six interceptions, notching 16 total tackles, 10 solos and six assists, a tackle for loss, a sack, two passes deflected, and eight passes defended.

Moreover, his expectations have risen, and he will now be all over the field, similar to last season. He has added 20 pounds of muscle, adding to his explosiveness.

Hurricanes Safety Bryce Fitzgerald says he has put on 20 pounds of muscle‼️💪🏽



“I never had the chance to lift. Now that I’ve been lifting, I put on like 20 pounds of muscle!” 💪🏽 #GoCanes #DBU 🟧_🟩🙌🏽



Full video: https://t.co/tyMlJMgAOM pic.twitter.com/Uxl2nw5LNM — BLEED ORANGE AND GREEN (@Brabra_Savage24) July 21, 2026

Zechariah Poyser

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Zechariah Poyser (7) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Poyser was thrown head first against Notre Dame after spending time at Jaxsonville State. He was a freshman All-American but after whiffing on tackles early in the season, he becomes the Canes head hunter laying in massive hits and playing great coverage defense.

Zechariah Poyser about to have tops spinning this season! 💥💪🏽



LETS GET IT 7‼️🙌🏽#GoCanes #Tweaker @PoyserZechariah



(Via V8lone IG) pic.twitter.com/w0NDR2muIF — BLEED ORANGE AND GREEN (@Brabra_Savage24) July 14, 2026

"I think he's been excellent the entire season," Cristobal said about Posyer last season. "I think he's so versatile. Has played the strong, the free, he's jumped in at nickel. He's been very effective as a blitzer, as a man-to-man cover guy, playing the middle of the field, playing off the hashes, running the alley, being very stout on the perimeter, getting guys on the ground."

Last season, the star player finished with 42 total tackles, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and five pass deflections. Thanks to the talent around him last season, he went unnoticed, but this season all eyes will be on him.

Omar Thornton

Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs the ball while Boston College Eagles defensive back Omar Thornton (0) defends during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hurricanes entered the transfer portal to find plug in peices that can help in some eras. Not only did they find a player who fits right in with their system, they found anoyher defensive gem who was already in the ACC.

Thornton finished his sophomore season at Boston College with 82 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, one pass deflection, and five forced fumbles. He forced four of them in 2025.

To replace talent like Jakobe Thomas and Keionte Scott, players like Thornton fit the mold with tons of experience and who have also seen the good and bad of wins and losses.

Another Rising Freshman?

JJ Dunnigan was the talk of spring camp, but that never changed how the Canes saw the talent entering this season. He has been everything that they have asked for and will get some playing time this season.

Furthermore, Dylan Day, who saw some key playing time last season, will also try to take someone's spot this season. Add in the legacy freshman Camdin Portis, and the future of the secondary continues to grow.

Full 2026 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview:

Miami Hurricanes on SI will keep an updated position preview until fall camp starts in August.

Quarterbacks

Cornerbacks

Running Backs

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