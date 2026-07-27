2026 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview: Safety
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Youthful talent goes a long way. For the Miami Hurricanes and their secondary, they have been playing freshmen and sophomores over the past two seasons and it has proved to be worth while.
They have been thrown into the fire, and it has helped the team grow while also developing some of the best ball hawks and hardest hitters in the country.
After looking at the cornerback side of the secondary, now it's time to look at the safety and nickel players who are set to continue what they did last season.
Safety/Nickel Depth for Miami
Bryce Fitzgerald
Malachi Toney was the superstar freshman everyone expected him to be. Still, he was named to the Freshman All-American list by his defensive counterpart after he had a special season.
Fitzgerald led the team and ACC in interceptions on his way to the National Championship game, highlighting his ball-hawking ability and impeccable timing. He finished the season with six interceptions, notching 16 total tackles, 10 solos and six assists, a tackle for loss, a sack, two passes deflected, and eight passes defended.
Moreover, his expectations have risen, and he will now be all over the field, similar to last season. He has added 20 pounds of muscle, adding to his explosiveness.
Zechariah Poyser
Poyser was thrown head first against Notre Dame after spending time at Jaxsonville State. He was a freshman All-American but after whiffing on tackles early in the season, he becomes the Canes head hunter laying in massive hits and playing great coverage defense.
"I think he's been excellent the entire season," Cristobal said about Posyer last season. "I think he's so versatile. Has played the strong, the free, he's jumped in at nickel. He's been very effective as a blitzer, as a man-to-man cover guy, playing the middle of the field, playing off the hashes, running the alley, being very stout on the perimeter, getting guys on the ground."
Last season, the star player finished with 42 total tackles, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and five pass deflections. Thanks to the talent around him last season, he went unnoticed, but this season all eyes will be on him.
Omar Thornton
The Hurricanes entered the transfer portal to find plug in peices that can help in some eras. Not only did they find a player who fits right in with their system, they found anoyher defensive gem who was already in the ACC.
Thornton finished his sophomore season at Boston College with 82 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, one pass deflection, and five forced fumbles. He forced four of them in 2025.
To replace talent like Jakobe Thomas and Keionte Scott, players like Thornton fit the mold with tons of experience and who have also seen the good and bad of wins and losses.
Another Rising Freshman?
JJ Dunnigan was the talk of spring camp, but that never changed how the Canes saw the talent entering this season. He has been everything that they have asked for and will get some playing time this season.
Furthermore, Dylan Day, who saw some key playing time last season, will also try to take someone's spot this season. Add in the legacy freshman Camdin Portis, and the future of the secondary continues to grow.
Full 2026 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview:
Miami Hurricanes on SI will keep an updated position preview until fall camp starts in August.
Quarterbacks
Cornerbacks
Running Backs
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5