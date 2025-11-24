Two Star Miami Hurricanes Honored with Weekly Honors
Miami quarterback Carson Beck and defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor were honored by the ACC on Monday, earning ACC Quarterback of the Week and ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week, respectively, following the Hurricanes’ 34-17 victory over Virginia Tech.
Beck completed 27 of 32 passes (84 percent) for 320 yards and four touchdowns with no turnovers, finishing with a 209.6 passer rating as Miami totaled 418 yards of offense. He now ranks third in the ACC with 2,805 passing yards and 22 touchdowns this season.
Mesidor anchored Miami’s defensive front, recording five total tackles, including three solo, along with 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and a quarterback hurry. He helped lead a defense that posted nine tackles for loss, five sacks, and limited the Hokies to 17 points.
The Hurricanes are 9-2 overall and 5-2 in ACC play as they enter the final week of the regular season. Miami closes the schedule on the road at Pittsburgh (8-3, 6-1 ACC), with kickoff set for noon Saturday on ABC.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
AP Top 25
(Rankings, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Ohio State (58), 11-0, 1640
- Indiana (7), 11-0, 1567
- Texas A&M (1), 11-0, 1522
- Georgia, 10-1, 1444
- Oregon. 10-1, 1326
- Ole Miss, 10-1, 1320
- Texas Tech, 10-1, 1295
- Oklahoma, 9-2, 1169
- Notre Dame, 9-2, 1117
- Alabama, 9-2, 1056
- BYU, 10-1, 1014
- Vanderbilt, 9-2, 876
- Miami, 9-2, 849
- Utah, 9-2, 809
- Michigan, 9-2, 664
- Texas, 8-3, 646
- Virginia, 9-2, 556
- Tennessee, 8-3, 473
- USC, 8-3, 464
- James Madison, 10-1, 331
- North Texas, 10-1, 288
- Tulane, 9-2, 255
- Georgia Tech, 9-2, 228
- Pittsburgh, 8-3, 174
- SMU, 8-3, 121
Others Receiving Votes: Arizona State 77, Navy 44, Missouri 23, Arizona 20, San Diego State 19, Washington 16, Iowa 10, UNLV 7, South Florida 4, UConn 3, Wake Forest 2, Illinois 1.
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Panthers
Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
TV: ABC (Noon Eastern)
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Panthers: The Panthers upset the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets dominantly and dramatically. After dropping a terrible game to Notre Dame, they bounced back and dragged the Yellow Jackets through the air and on the ground.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: Miami is starting to take up victories, and they have been dominant. In 8 possessions against the Hokies, the Hurricanes scored on 6, with Carson Beck throwing 85 percent completion for over 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Last Meeting: This will be the first time each team will play each other since 2022, when the Panthers defeated the Canes at Hard Rock Stadium.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.