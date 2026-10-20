'We Left a Lot Out There': Shannon Dawson Remains Critical After Miami's 650 Yard Performance

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — In back-to-back games for No. 1 Miami (6-0, 4-0 ACC), one phrase on the offensive side of the ball continues to stick: "We left a lot out there."

UM has the No. 1 offense in the country, yet has had lulls that have slowed them down from scoring over 50 points a game. Now, credit where credit is due. Florida State (3-4, 1-3 ACC) has played sound football at points this season, and against their in-state rivals, it was the best game they had to offer all year.

It flustered Miami, coming off a bye week, and the offense struggled to catch a rhythm until the second half. Moreover, it frustrated offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson even more after rewatching the film.

🆕: A critical Shannon Dawson on his Offense after FSU#GoCanes pic.twitter.com/3VacuwSOeh — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) October 20, 2026

We made some plays," Dawson said during Monday's coaches' press conference. "I thought the first drive was excellent. We come out and we go score, and then we're backed up the majority of the first half and just didn't execute. We didn't play our best football for the most part of the game. We did enough to win, but we left a lot out there."

Statistically, Miami put up 650 total yards of offense and scored 43 points. However, it took two overtimes to get to a number that could have been reached within regulation. Dawson understands and knows that adding to his frustration with the inconsistencies that have held them back, and in the future could cost the team a game.

"And I know that sounds weird based on statistics you just threw out and it's very simple things, like very simple routine things that we're letting slip that will eventually cost us if we don't get it fixed," Dawson said. "And it's our job to get it fixed. We didn't play a very clean game, and that's across the board. We did some good things, I get it, but in some critical situations, and I'm talking about backed up more than anything, because that's what sticks out to me.

"It's like we get out of that and put our team in better positions if we just execute simple football that we fail to execute in those particular situations, which eventually will bite you in the you-know-what."

However, even in how critical Dawson was, there were still some positives to take away. Miami was down longer than in any other game this season and needed an offensive response. When adjustments were made in the second half, they took off and handled business.

"Now, as the game went, testament to our guys, we didn't panic, stayed the course, which is what we preach all the time, and at the end we pulled it out, Dawson said. "But ultimately we have to execute better in the middle, and really in the second quarter or whatever. We started good and then it was just we had a little lull there, which it happens.

"That's why I said I wouldn't be in. I was just saying, like most games you don't score on every drive typically, right? It doesn't happen. I know people think it does, but they ought to watch other teams play too. But yeah, I mean, you're gonna have peaks and valleys, and then the good thing is when we had the valley, when we had the lull, we dug ourselves out of it. We got to end up doing something to get us out of it, and then we did. But I would like to execute better when we're backed up, like that."

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