Darian Mensah's Prepares for His First Taste of the Miami and Florida State Rivalry

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 3 Miami (5-0, 3-0 ACC) has one of the best quarterbacks in the country, complaining that they leave too many points on the board.

That's the type of quarterback that the Hurricanes want and need at this point in the season. Miami has the No. 1 scoring offense in the country, and Darian Mensah is one of the favorites to be a Heisman Finalist at the end of the season.

Mensah enters this game leading the country in QBR (92.5) and in the top 10 in touchdown passes. However, as the leader, this Miami offense is still trying to solidify its identity. The Heisman-hopeful knows it is coming as it continues to build each game.

Oct 3, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Caden Story (33) pressures Miami Hurricanes Quarterback Darian Mensah (10) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'd say our identity is just to be the more physical team," Mensah said during his media availability. "And if we're physical on the perimeter, inside, with our releases, all around, if we're the more physical team, I think we're gonna be all right on offense. And I think that we're so multiple that I don't know if we have a true identity. I think we can do it all, and it really just depends on how we want to attack the teams each week. So I think we're multiple."

No better game to signify that identity than against the Florida State Seminoles (3-3, 1-2 ACC). This is Mensah's first time taking part in this legendary series. While he knows it's just another game, he is ready to make it one of the best of the season.

"Yeah, obviously it's a storied game," Mensah said. "Super excited to be a part of it. And I think with rivalry games, you know, it's no matter how high-ranked one team is and, you know, the disparity between the teams, like it's always going to be a dogfight. And, we've prepared ourselves for that this week during practice. We know it's going to be a war out there, I'm super excited to be a part of the rivalry."

👀What are you expecting out of Mensah in his Home Debut?#miamihurricanes | #collegefootball pic.twitter.com/1VFUcY5yTY — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) September 10, 2026

Mensah also knows that this defense is one of the most physical in the country. He highlighted that and more in what they do well as he prepares.

"I'd say they're physical, and they play super fast," Mensah said about FSU's defense. "They got playmakers all over the field. Number 10 stands out. He's a ball player for sure, and the corners are also super physical too. Overall a talented group. They could have a few more wins on their record if they played right. I think that they're a talented squad."

Furthermore, Mensah has heard about the Hurricanes' infamous midseason lulls. Against FSU, they look to deliver nothing less than excellence, and for the rest of the season.

"We've got to find it back in practice," Mensah said. "Coach Cristobal has been preaching all week, like we cannot come out here and have a lull. We can't, wait until the second quarter this weekend until we start playing. And so our intensity has been kicked up this week in practice, and I think that's how you bring that to game days."

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