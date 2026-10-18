'We The Hunters': Malachi Toney's Electric Double OT Performance Stems from One Word

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Last season, Miami's superstar receiver was an unknown to most until the first game of the year. After that, he played at an elite level game after game, but it helped that he had these kinds of games against teams he hated.

Lucky for his and for No. 3 Miami (6-0, 4-0), the Florida State (3-4, 1-3 ACC) Seminoles fit in that category.

Malachi Toney would go on to have another elite performance against FSU in a 43-35 double-overtime victory, sparking the Canes' offense time and time again. He was the engine that kept going. Moreover, he understands who he is and what this team is.

"Hunters", Toney said describing the team's identity after the overtime victory. "We the hunters."

Toney would finish the game with 11 catches, 185 yards, two touchdown catches, and the two-point conversion that would put Miami over the top in double overtime.

NOBODY IN THE COUNTRY CAN GUARD MALACHI TONEY 🔥



11 REC, 185 YDS, 2 TDS vs Florida State



Got hit, went to the tent, came right back and kept cooking the Seminoles. He's 19. pic.twitter.com/fxPCkPGQuM — CFB Performances (@performancesCFB) October 18, 2026

Moreover, those back-to-back plays to seal the game would be whatever he wanted. He was getting the ball no matter what, and he was going to deliver.

"Before the play, they went and called a timeout," Toney said. "During that timeout, [Darian] Mensah asked, 'What do you want?' and I said, 'Give me whatever you want me to run,' and I went out there and scored. The pass, I've been wanting that the whole game."

Furthermore, this game was more than just the performance, no matter how great his game was. This was another drama-filled chapter for Miami and Florida State, and he is just holding up to the standard.

“It means a lot. This rivalry is bigger than me. I haven’t even been alive for half of it. I’m just playing for the standards that the generations in front of me created. ”

Toney is one of the best players, if not the best player in the country, depending on what side of the nation you are on. However, for the star sophomore receiver, these are the moments and reasons why he stayed home. Everything he does is for the city of Miami, and he continues to play at an all-time level.

"That was amazing," Toney said about the game," For all the kids out there, this is what you come to Miami for to be apart of games like that. No rankings, nothing matters in that type of football game. It's who wants it the most."

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