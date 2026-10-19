What Changed After Darian Mensah Threw His First Interception of the Season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Darian Mensah has spent the last two games coming back down to earth after his alien-like start to the season. He was throwing at a 90 perfect clip during the first four games of the season, but with stiffer competition and injuries to the offensive line, he has taken a bit of a dip.

Moreover, against Florida State, for the first time all season, he threw his first interception of the season. It was never his goal, but at some point it was bound to happen. Furthermore, it was the moment when he flipped a switch, highlighting why he is a captain for No. 1 Miami.

Mensah understood what needed to change, and the level of play that followed was at a Heisman standard.

bad decision and throw by Mensah leads to his first INT of the season. pic.twitter.com/BUzyt2oLg0 — Reason (@the_real_reason) October 18, 2026

"I think this, and I think we've all seen it: Darian is about as resilient and as tough as it gets," Head coach Mario Cristobal said about his star quarterback after the game. "The guy has football amnesia, he doesn't. He's not caught up in the previous play. Do his little thing with his boys and his little mini celebration. That's it. It's on to the next one.

"And I know you guys aren't privy to the things that are said, talked about in between series and whatnot—but this guy is, he's a special cat now. It's all, completely all focused on what's the next thing we have to do, whether it's a run or pass. He's just, how do we keep finding a way to move the ball and win the game."

After the interception in the third quarter, Mensah would guide Miami back during the fourth. He was at his best, throwing clutch pass after pass, guiding the Canes to a lead before the Seminoles took a solo shot that sent the game into overtime.

It wasn't the end of the world, however. Mensah knew what needed to be done, took care of the ball, and found his star receiver's time again when it counted most.

Miami's star quarterback would be careful with the ball, but his placement and ability to remain up and get first downs would steal the show.

His work in the fourth quarter can’t go unnoticed https://t.co/ZnQ3IwvIxD — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) October 18, 2026

"Yeah, I went over to my O-line and I told them, like, we weren't going to lose this game, and I told them that they had to take the game over, and I think they did that," Mensah said. "We had a couple runs that kind of sparked our juice offensively, and I think our offense overall was the reason why we went down there on offense in the second half and got some points on the board."

It also speaks to the level Miami is at. Good teams find ways to lose games like this. Great teams find a way to win. Mensah knows this is a great team, and UM found a way to win.

"Yeah, I think that's what just great teams do, is just finding a way to win," Mensah said. "If all things aren't going your way and you can still find a way to win like that in that fashion, I think it shows, the guts of your team, and I think we've got that."

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