CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Watching the stat sheet for Darian Mensah might have cost him the Heisman, but against Virginia Tech, it was his best game of the season as a field general.

Mensah threw two interceptions, one that popped out of the hands of freshman back Javian Mallory, which quickly got the Canes down 14-0, and another that seemed like a free play but ended up not being one.

Mensah threw two interceptions, only the second of his career at the collegiate level, but when the Hurricanes needed him to make a play, he knew exactly what to do.

"Yeah, I said all season long, he gets better and better with each game, and Saturday is no different," Mario Cristobal said about his star quarterback.

"He continues to get better and better and in the face of anything situation, pressure, covered, uncovered, free hitter, have to improvise, have to change the play. At the line of scrimmage, he comes in and do with his feet, you know, he just finds a way, as special as he gets. And I completely think that he's just getting started."

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Moreover, Mensah is doing this with the worst offensive line the Hurricanes have seen over the past two years. Miami's line has some good parts, but plenty of inconsistencies have started to pop up, and they're getting the quarterback hit time and time again.

Mensah was able to take that damage against the Hokies and still throw for 241 yards on 67.6 percent completions. He was sacked twice, but his ability to use his legs has also been a flash for the Canes.

Moreover, think about last season against SMU and Louisville. High turnover games would be the reason Miami would lose. Miami lost the turnover battle and still won with a 28-6 run thanks to Mensah quarterbacking his way down the field.

He found eight different receivers, with Cooper Barkate and Vandrevuis Jacobs catching seven balls apiece. Mensah continues to get the ball where it needs to be, and he wasn't the reason Miami's offense slowed down. Moreover, he was the reason it held together along with a well-rounded rushing attack.

Looking ahead, he will likely only play a half against Boston College, depending on how much damage needs to be done to the team ahead of the ACC Championship Game against Wake Forest. He will be needed against the hottest Offense in the country not named Miami.

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