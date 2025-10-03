What Percentage Does Miami Have of Making the College Football Playoff?
No. 3 Miami will have to run the guanlet of the ACC but there is a strong chance that they will make the College Football Playoff this season.
Unlike last season, they have a monsterous defense with a great but not historically great offense that will keep the team balanced and on top of where they want to be.
Now ESPN has released their percentages of where teams on what teams will make the playoffs. There are 20 teams that have above a 20 percent chance of making the playoff. The Hurricanes are the only ACC team to make it.
1. Oregon: 87 Percent
2. Ohio State: 87 Percent
3. Alabama: 69 Percent
4. Indiana: 68 Percent
5. Ole Miss: 68 Percent
6. Miami: 67 Percent
7. Georiga: 57 percent
8. Texas A&M: 56 Percent
9. Texas: 51 Percent
10. Oklahoma: 46 Percent
11. Vanderbilt: 43 Percent
12. Texas Tech: 36 Percent
13. BYU: 36 Percent
14.Memphis: 34 Pecrcent
15. Missouri: 34 Percent
16. Michigan 34 Percent
17. Tennessee: 30 Percent
18. LSU: 23 Percent
19. Penn State: 23 Percent
20. USC: 21 Percent
How Difficult Is Miami's Path to the Playoffs?
The path is fairly easy for the Canes, but there will still be some bumps in the road as ACC play gets underway against No. 18 Florida State on Oct 4, on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET.
After the Seminoles, they will face a frisky Louisville Cardinals team, who are looking to make a mess of the Canes' potential dream season. After that will be some tests against Pitt, SMU, and Syracuse. Each team is going through its ups and downs, but they could be a problem for the potential national championship contenders.
How to Watch: No. 3 Miami at No. 18 Florida State
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles
When: Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Doak S. Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.
TV: ABC
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Florida State Seminoles: FSU went out and battled to the very end against a surprising Virginia team, losing in overtime on Friday night.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes dominated the line of scrimmage against one of the most talented teams in the country in Florida. The Canes are well rested and coming off a bye week with more time to recover and focus on the Noles.
