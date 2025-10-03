All Hurricanes

What Percentage Does Miami Have of Making the College Football Playoff?

The Miami Hurricanes are in a good spot to make the College Football Playoff four games into the season.

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) carries the football against Florida Gators defensive back Jordan Castell (14) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
No. 3 Miami will have to run the guanlet of the ACC but there is a strong chance that they will make the College Football Playoff this season.

Unlike last season, they have a monsterous defense with a great but not historically great offense that will keep the team balanced and on top of where they want to be.

Now ESPN has released their percentages of where teams on what teams will make the playoffs. There are 20 teams that have above a 20 percent chance of making the playoff. The Hurricanes are the only ACC team to make it.

1. Oregon: 87 Percent

2. Ohio State: 87 Percent

3. Alabama: 69 Percent

4. Indiana: 68 Percent

5. Ole Miss: 68 Percent

6. Miami: 67 Percent

7. Georiga: 57 percent

8. Texas A&M: 56 Percent

9. Texas: 51 Percent

10. Oklahoma: 46 Percent

11. Vanderbilt: 43 Percent

12. Texas Tech: 36 Percent

13. BYU: 36 Percent

14.Memphis: 34 Pecrcent

15. Missouri: 34 Percent

16. Michigan 34 Percent

17. Tennessee: 30 Percent

18. LSU: 23 Percent

19. Penn State: 23 Percent

20. USC: 21 Percent

How Difficult Is Miami's Path to the Playoffs?

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) reacts after carrying the football against the Florida Gators during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The path is fairly easy for the Canes, but there will still be some bumps in the road as ACC play gets underway against No. 18 Florida State on Oct 4, on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET.

After the Seminoles, they will face a frisky Louisville Cardinals team, who are looking to make a mess of the Canes' potential dream season. After that will be some tests against Pitt, SMU, and Syracuse. Each team is going through its ups and downs, but they could be a problem for the potential national championship contenders.

How to Watch: No. 3 Miami at No. 18 Florida State

Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles

When: Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Doak S. Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.

TV: ABC

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Florida State Seminoles: FSU went out and battled to the very end against a surprising Virginia team, losing in overtime on Friday night.

Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes dominated the line of scrimmage against one of the most talented teams in the country in Florida. The Canes are well rested and coming off a bye week with more time to recover and focus on the Noles.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

