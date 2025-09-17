All Hurricanes

What To Notice With Miami's Snap Count Against No. 18 USF

The Miami Hurricanes have started to see some new players coming out of the woodwork and emerging as some of the stars.

Justice Sandle

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Tony Johnson (17) carries the football against the South Florida Bulls during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Tony Johnson (17) carries the football against the South Florida Bulls during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
No. 4 Miami (3-0) has started to see some new players coming out of the woodwork and emerging as some of the stars.

The official snap count has been released, and the Hurricanes' starters are starting to solidify themselves, while others are starting to find more playing time.

Here are some takeaways from the snap count and from those who are getting more time:

Samson Okunlola Starting to Emerge as the Starter:

The Miami Hurricanes have already solidified most of their starting rotation on their offensive line, but the right guard position is still being questioned. From the snap count against the Bulls, Samson Okunlola is starting to edge out Matthew McCoy.

Comparing the 40-29 snaps, the way that Okunlola is moving off the snap shows that he is getting more space on the line than McCoy. Both have been great for the Canes, but the rotation may start to slow down if Okunlola continues to play well.

Safety See's A Young Talent:

Freshman Bryce Fitzgerald played with more snaps than Jakobe Thomas this week, and in the two games he has played, he has been a ball hawk. He already has two interceptions on the season and continues to provide quality reps every time he is in a game.

Linebacker Chase Smith Starting to get Some Love

The linebackers have started to settle into their roles, but one is making an impact after years of dealing with injury. Chase Smith is moving around like a man on a mission, and everyone is starting to notice.

"Chase really showed up really strong this past game. He was physical, tackled well, very knowledgeable of the scheme now, feels very comfortable. Still has a ways to go, but is improving and communicated well, and we think he'll just keep getting better and better. You know, we're going to push him hard. He knows the areas he has to improve, but proud of him for fighting and for overcoming a tough injury a couple of years ago, and now starting to play better, better football every single week."

Mario Cristobal on Chase Smith

Full Snap Count against No. 18 USF:

Quarterback

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) reacts on the field against the Sout
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) reacts on the field against the South Florida Bulls during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Carson Beck - 61
Emory Williams - 7

Running Back

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) breaks a tackle from South Flo
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) breaks a tackle from South Florida Bulls safety Tavin Ward (2) to score touchdown in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Mark Fletcher Jr. - 44
CharMar Brown - 19
Girard Pringle Jr. - 10

Wide Receiver

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) catches a pass against the South
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) catches a pass against the South Florida Bulls in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Malachi Toney - 47
Keelan Marion - 41
CJ Daniels - 36
Tony Johnson - 24
Joshua Moore - 22
Ray Ray Joseph - 8

Offensive Line

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive line coach Jason Taylor reacts after a play against the
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive line coach Jason Taylor reacts after a play against the South Florida Bulls in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Markel Bell - 61
Francis Mauigoa - 61
James Brockermeyer - 61
Anez Cooper - 61
Samson Okunlola - 40
Matthew McCoy - 29
Ryan Rodriguez - 8
Seuseu Alofaituli - 7
Tommy Kinslfer - 7
Max Buchanan - 7

Tight End

Aug 31, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) and Miami Hurricanes tight end E
Aug 31, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) and Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) celebrate after a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Alex Bauman - 42
Elijah Lofton - 32
Luka Gilbert - 9 snaps

Defensive End

Sep 6, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) reacts after a sack against
Sep 6, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) reacts after a sack against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Rueben Bain - 48
Akheem Mesidor - 47
Armonod Blount - 21
Marquise Lightfoot - 21
Herbert Scroggins III - 8
Booker Pickett - 8
Sam Coufal - 3

Defensive Line

Sep 6, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott (5) tackles Bethune-Cookman Wildcat
Sep 6, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott (5) tackles Bethune-Cookman Wildcats running back Juan Rodriguez (20) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

David Blay - 41
Ahmad Moten - 40
Justin Scott - 29
Donta Simpson - 9
Daylen Russell - 5

Linebacker

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) reacts after tackling Iowa State Cyclones
Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) reacts after tackling Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3, not pictured) during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Mohamed Toure - 46
Wesley Bissainthe - 36
Chase Smith - 22
PoPo Aguirre - 20
Jaylin Alderman - 8
Kellen Wiley - 5

Cornerback

Sep 6, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats wide receiver Josh Evans (10) catches the football against
Sep 6, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats wide receiver Josh Evans (10) catches the football against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Keionte Scott - 49
OJ Frederique - 38
Ethan O’Connor - 29
Damari Brown - 26
Xavier Lucas - 24
Ja'Boree Antoine - 12
Charles Brantley - 11

Safety

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (13) intercepts the football agai
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (13) intercepts the football against the South Florida Bulls during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Zechariah Poyser - 46
Bryce Fitzgerald - 38
Jakobe Thomas - 36
Isaiah Taylor - 21
Dylan Day - 20

