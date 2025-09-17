What To Notice With Miami's Snap Count Against No. 18 USF
No. 4 Miami (3-0) has started to see some new players coming out of the woodwork and emerging as some of the stars.
The official snap count has been released, and the Hurricanes' starters are starting to solidify themselves, while others are starting to find more playing time.
Here are some takeaways from the snap count and from those who are getting more time:
Samson Okunlola Starting to Emerge as the Starter:
The Miami Hurricanes have already solidified most of their starting rotation on their offensive line, but the right guard position is still being questioned. From the snap count against the Bulls, Samson Okunlola is starting to edge out Matthew McCoy.
Comparing the 40-29 snaps, the way that Okunlola is moving off the snap shows that he is getting more space on the line than McCoy. Both have been great for the Canes, but the rotation may start to slow down if Okunlola continues to play well.
Safety See's A Young Talent:
Freshman Bryce Fitzgerald played with more snaps than Jakobe Thomas this week, and in the two games he has played, he has been a ball hawk. He already has two interceptions on the season and continues to provide quality reps every time he is in a game.
Linebacker Chase Smith Starting to get Some Love
The linebackers have started to settle into their roles, but one is making an impact after years of dealing with injury. Chase Smith is moving around like a man on a mission, and everyone is starting to notice.
"Chase really showed up really strong this past game. He was physical, tackled well, very knowledgeable of the scheme now, feels very comfortable. Still has a ways to go, but is improving and communicated well, and we think he'll just keep getting better and better. You know, we're going to push him hard. He knows the areas he has to improve, but proud of him for fighting and for overcoming a tough injury a couple of years ago, and now starting to play better, better football every single week."- Mario Cristobal on Chase Smith
Full Snap Count against No. 18 USF:
Quarterback
Carson Beck - 61
Emory Williams - 7
Running Back
Mark Fletcher Jr. - 44
CharMar Brown - 19
Girard Pringle Jr. - 10
Wide Receiver
Malachi Toney - 47
Keelan Marion - 41
CJ Daniels - 36
Tony Johnson - 24
Joshua Moore - 22
Ray Ray Joseph - 8
Offensive Line
Markel Bell - 61
Francis Mauigoa - 61
James Brockermeyer - 61
Anez Cooper - 61
Samson Okunlola - 40
Matthew McCoy - 29
Ryan Rodriguez - 8
Seuseu Alofaituli - 7
Tommy Kinslfer - 7
Max Buchanan - 7
Tight End
Alex Bauman - 42
Elijah Lofton - 32
Luka Gilbert - 9 snaps
Defensive End
Rueben Bain - 48
Akheem Mesidor - 47
Armonod Blount - 21
Marquise Lightfoot - 21
Herbert Scroggins III - 8
Booker Pickett - 8
Sam Coufal - 3
Defensive Line
David Blay - 41
Ahmad Moten - 40
Justin Scott - 29
Donta Simpson - 9
Daylen Russell - 5
Linebacker
Mohamed Toure - 46
Wesley Bissainthe - 36
Chase Smith - 22
PoPo Aguirre - 20
Jaylin Alderman - 8
Kellen Wiley - 5
Cornerback
Keionte Scott - 49
OJ Frederique - 38
Ethan O’Connor - 29
Damari Brown - 26
Xavier Lucas - 24
Ja'Boree Antoine - 12
Charles Brantley - 11
Safety
Zechariah Poyser - 46
Bryce Fitzgerald - 38
Jakobe Thomas - 36
Isaiah Taylor - 21
Dylan Day - 20
