Where are the Best Fits for Miami's Potential First Rounders

It is NFL Draft week and the Miami Hurricanes have three potential first round picks this season.

Last year, it was only one with Cam Ward going No. 1 overall, but this season, the talent pool is deeper than before. The Hurricanes have Rueben Bain Jr., Francis Maugioa, and Akheem Mesidor, each finishing the season like first-round picks.

The question is, what is the best place for each of the talented players? The draft can be funny by bringing in the best players, but always missing out on a stop.

Here are a look at some teams that could use each of their talents:

Rueben Bain Jr.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bain is projected to be a top 10 pick in this class, but it also depends on who needs a edge rusher. With the Cinnitanni Bengels recently trading for Dexter Lawrence and giving up the No. 10 overall pick, one of those logical spots for Bain to fail into might have risen his draft stock.

In the top ten, two teams stick out the most for edge-rushing needs: The New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Saints are in the middle of a rebuild and are removing some of their aging players from the roster to get younger.

The Chiefs' defense was one of the best in the league over the past two years, but without a real idea of when Patrick Mahomes will return, defense is always the safest option for the team.

Francis Mauigoa

Jan 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61)talks to the media during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It is a debate on who would go first between the two Canes legends, but there is a need fomr almost everyone in the top ten for a talent like Mauigoa. The crossed trained offensive tackle tcan be a day one starter for any team that wants to take him in the draft.

Furthermore, he can do everything in run and pass protection. The best fit for Maugioa would be the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns. Each have second year-quarterbacks who are trying to make a name for themselves while also not getting killed in the backfield.

Mauigoa is the perfect piece to be a starting pro-bowl level player for the next 10-15 years.

Akheem Mesidor

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (DL51) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mesidor looks like a mid-late first-round pick, which could be a steal on day two if he falls out because of age. However, more teams towards the end of the first round need help in those errors.

The Dallas Cowboys come to mind, with a talent like Mesidor who would fit their needs. After the loss of Micah Parsons, the run game was better at times, but the lack of pass rushing was the biggest missfire, as expected.

Another team would be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who had to rely on their star quarterback to win games time and time again. Mesidor is a steal in the late part of the, one that someone could trade up for.

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