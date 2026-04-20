Where are the Best Fits for Miami's Potential First Rounders
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It is NFL Draft week and the Miami Hurricanes have three potential first round picks this season.
Last year, it was only one with Cam Ward going No. 1 overall, but this season, the talent pool is deeper than before. The Hurricanes have Rueben Bain Jr., Francis Maugioa, and Akheem Mesidor, each finishing the season like first-round picks.
The question is, what is the best place for each of the talented players? The draft can be funny by bringing in the best players, but always missing out on a stop.
Here are a look at some teams that could use each of their talents:
Rueben Bain Jr.
Bain is projected to be a top 10 pick in this class, but it also depends on who needs a edge rusher. With the Cinnitanni Bengels recently trading for Dexter Lawrence and giving up the No. 10 overall pick, one of those logical spots for Bain to fail into might have risen his draft stock.
In the top ten, two teams stick out the most for edge-rushing needs: The New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Saints are in the middle of a rebuild and are removing some of their aging players from the roster to get younger.
The Chiefs' defense was one of the best in the league over the past two years, but without a real idea of when Patrick Mahomes will return, defense is always the safest option for the team.
Francis Mauigoa
It is a debate on who would go first between the two Canes legends, but there is a need fomr almost everyone in the top ten for a talent like Mauigoa. The crossed trained offensive tackle tcan be a day one starter for any team that wants to take him in the draft.
Furthermore, he can do everything in run and pass protection. The best fit for Maugioa would be the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns. Each have second year-quarterbacks who are trying to make a name for themselves while also not getting killed in the backfield.
Mauigoa is the perfect piece to be a starting pro-bowl level player for the next 10-15 years.
Akheem Mesidor
Mesidor looks like a mid-late first-round pick, which could be a steal on day two if he falls out because of age. However, more teams towards the end of the first round need help in those errors.
The Dallas Cowboys come to mind, with a talent like Mesidor who would fit their needs. After the loss of Micah Parsons, the run game was better at times, but the lack of pass rushing was the biggest missfire, as expected.
Another team would be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who had to rely on their star quarterback to win games time and time again. Mesidor is a steal in the late part of the, one that someone could trade up for.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5