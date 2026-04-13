Is Rueben Bain Jr. Draft Stock in Danger?: First Alert

The Miami Hurricanes gear up for one of the best draft classes in recent memory, however with two weeks until the 2026 NFL Draft, one Cane is under fire after a closed chapter had been reopened again.

Rueben Bain Jr. is one of the best players ahead of this 2026 class and one of the best defensive players. However, even with the best of them, some have skeletons in the closet, and the biggest one for Bain has resurfaced.

In resurfaced news from The Read Optional, details of a crash from 2024 have been revealed. Bain was cleared, but with the draft a few days away, stories like this also pop up, even if NFL teams had already had prior knowledge of the event.

Bain is projected as one of two Hurricanes who could be taken in the first round. Bain could be one of the first five or find a way to slip down. However, with this news, he could fall further down than where he is currently projected.

Most will expect this to go away within a week; however, history can be funny with these sensitive topics and conversations. The NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, and most will have their lives changed.

Countdown to Miami Football's 2026 Important Dates

6 Days until Miami's Spring Game

145 Days until Miami @ Stanford

153 Days until Florida A&M @ Miami

First Alert: Monday, April 13, 2026

Miami Hurricanes Quote of the Day

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes former player Edgerrin James against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I never got into the gangs. Gangs are for followers.” Edgerrin James

Miami Hurricanes Sunday Results

Baseball: Miami 8, Wake Forest 0

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team (27-9, 8-7 ACC) closed out the series with an 8-0 shutout victory over Wake Forest (24-13, 9-9 ACC) on Sunday at Mark Light Field. Powered by two-run home runs from Derek Williams and Alex Sosa, Miami cruised to its fourth consecutive series win.

Women's Tennis: Duke 4, Miami 2

The University of Miami women’s tennis team (13-6, 8-4 ACC) fell, 4-2, to the No. 22 Duke Blue Devils (17-6, 10-2 ACC) on Sunday afternoon at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

Miami Hurricanes Monday Schedule

No Games Scheduled

We'll Leave You With This

Successful weekend operation ✅ pic.twitter.com/R45Gx1rs1t — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) April 12, 2026

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

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