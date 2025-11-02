Where Do the Miami Hurricanes Rank After Season Altering Loss to SMU
It was expected that the Miami Hurricanes to drop in the polls after their second loss of the season, but the only question was how far they would. The Miami Hurricanes, in the span of three weeks, have gone from No. 2 to No. 8 to No. 10 and now sit as the No. 18 team in the country.
Ideally, this is not the end of the season for them, and if they win out, they will have a chance of making the College Football Playoff. However, they have no control over anything going forward this season.
They might be right back where they were last season with the Poptarts Bowl Game in Orlando. This will also come down to how the ACC plays out for the rest of the season.
There is a chance that they could find their way into a championship game if everyone collapses in the conference. Georgia Tech took its first loss of the season, while others are still waiting to be defeated.
The Canes have a lot of work to do. They have the talent to get it done, but can they put together 60 minutes of good football on display for the rest of the season?
AP Top 25
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- BYU
- Texas Tech
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Virginia
- Texas
- Louisville
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia Tech
- Utah
- Miami (FL)
- Missouri
- USC
- Michigan
- Memphis
- Tennessee
- Washington
- Cincinnati
Others receiving votes:
Iowa 71, James Madison 53, Pittsburgh 35, San Diego St. 30, North Texas 27, South Florida 23, SMU 7, Houston 6, Illinois 4, LSU 4, Arizona St. 4.
Coaches Poll
1. Ohio State, (60), 8-0, 1596
2. Indiana, (1), 9-0, 1525
3. Texas A&M, (3), 8-0, 1479
4. Alabama, 7-1, 1385
5. Georgia, 7-1, 1335
6. Oregon, 7-1, 1284
7. Ole Miss, 8-1, 1213
8. BYU, 8-0, 1157
9. Texas Tech, 8-1, 1028
10. Notre Dame, 6-2, 992
11. Virginia, 8-1, 852
12. Oklahoma, 7-2, 806
13. Texas, 7-2, 788
14. Georgia Tech, 8-1, 740
15. Louisville, 7-1, 734
16. Vanderbilt, 7-2, 610
17. Missouri, 6-2, 501
18. Miami (FL), 6-2, 487
19. Utah, 7-2, 476
20. Michigan, 7-2, 468
21. USC, 6-2, 291
22. Tennessee, 6-3, 243
23. Memphis, 8-1, 242
24. Iowa, 6-2, 128
25. Cincinnati, 7-2, 109
Dropped out:
No. 22 Houston, No. 23 Navy.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.