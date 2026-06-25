Where Does Miami Stand in EA Sports College Football 27 Compared to Teams and Players
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Two years of some of the best summer fun in a lifetime bring another heatwave and another EA Sports College Football game.
Moreover, the Miami Hurricanes are highlighted throughout the game as one of the best teams, some of the best players, and a cover athlete for the first time in program history.
Out of the top 70 players that have been shown, four Canes are listed in the bunch. Four are 90 overalls, while Malachi Toney is tied for the second-highest rating in the game.
Miami's Superstar WR Malachi Toney Graces the Cover of EA Sports College Football 27
Here is where the Hurricanes stack against the rest of the country ahead of the release of EA Sports College Football 27:
EA Sports' College Football 27 Top 25 Overall Team Ratings
- Oregon (91 overall)
- Ohio State (90 overall)
- Indiana (90 overall)
- Notre Dame (89 overall)
- Texas (89 overall)
- LSU (88 overall)
- Miami (88 overall)
- Ole Miss (88 overall)
- Georgia (87 overall)
- Oklahoma (87 overall)
- Texas Tech (87 overall)
- Alabama (86 overall)
- BYU (86 overall)
- Texas A&M (86 overall)
- USC (86 overall)
- Michigan (85 overall)
- Missouri (85 overall)
- Tennessee (85 overall)
- Florida (84 overall)
- Louisville (84 overall)
- Auburn (83 overall)
- Clemson (83 overall)
- Houston (83 overall)
- Nebraska (83 overall)
- Oklahoma State (83 overall)
EA Sports College Football 27 QB Rankings
- Dante Moore, Oregon: 95
- Julian Sayin, Ohio State: 94
- Trinidad Chambliss, Mississippi: 93
- Jayden Maivia, USC: 92
- CJ Carr, Notre Dame: 92
- Arch Manning, Texas: 91
- Darian Mensah, Miami: 91
- Sam Leavitt, LSU: 90
- Noah Fifita, Arizona: 90
- John Mateer, Oklahoma: 89
EA Sports College Football 27 WR Rankings
1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State: 99
2. Malachi Toney, Miami: 96
3. Cam Coleman, Texas, 92
4. Duce Robinson, Florida State: 92
5. KJ Duff, Rutgers: 92
6. Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama, 91
7. Mario Craver, Texas A&M: 91 91
8. Danny Scudero, Colorado: 91
9. Amare Thomas, Houston: 90
10. Copper Barkate, Miami, 90
EA Sports College Football 27 RB Rankings
1. Kewan Lacy, Mississippi: 96
2. Ahmad Hardy, Missouri: 96
3. Mark Fletcher Jr. Miami: 93
4. Isaac Brown, Louisville: 92
5.LJ Martin, BYU: 92
6. Antwan Raymond, Rutgers: 92
7. Jadan Baugh, Florida: 91
8. Cam Cook, West Virginia: 91
9. Caleb Hawkins, Oklahoma State: 91
10. Nate Frazier, Georiga: 90
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5