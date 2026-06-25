Where Does Miami Stand in EA Sports College Football 27 Compared to Teams and Players

Two years of some of the best summer fun in a lifetime bring another heatwave and another EA Sports College Football game.

Moreover, the Miami Hurricanes are highlighted throughout the game as one of the best teams, some of the best players, and a cover athlete for the first time in program history.

Out of the top 70 players that have been shown, four Canes are listed in the bunch. Four are 90 overalls, while Malachi Toney is tied for the second-highest rating in the game.

Here is where the Hurricanes stack against the rest of the country ahead of the release of EA Sports College Football 27:

EA Sports' College Football 27 Top 25 Overall Team Ratings

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal pumps his fist after defeating Ole Miss 31-27 in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and CFP semifinal game at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon (91 overall) Ohio State (90 overall) Indiana (90 overall) Notre Dame (89 overall) Texas (89 overall) LSU (88 overall) Miami (88 overall) Ole Miss (88 overall) Georgia (87 overall) Oklahoma (87 overall) Texas Tech (87 overall) Alabama (86 overall) BYU (86 overall) Texas A&M (86 overall) USC (86 overall) Michigan (85 overall) Missouri (85 overall) Tennessee (85 overall) Florida (84 overall) Louisville (84 overall) Auburn (83 overall) Clemson (83 overall) Houston (83 overall) Nebraska (83 overall) Oklahoma State (83 overall)

EA Sports College Football 27 QB Rankings

Top 10 QBs. Dante Moore leads the way at 95 OVR.



Who else should be here? #CFB27 pic.twitter.com/b7ETGVP0mZ — College Football 27 (@EASPORTSCollege) June 24, 2026

Dante Moore, Oregon: 95 Julian Sayin, Ohio State: 94 Trinidad Chambliss, Mississippi: 93 Jayden Maivia, USC: 92 CJ Carr, Notre Dame: 92 Arch Manning, Texas: 91 Darian Mensah, Miami: 91 Sam Leavitt, LSU: 90 Noah Fifita, Arizona: 90 John Mateer, Oklahoma: 89

EA Sports College Football 27 WR Rankings

9️⃣9️⃣ leads the way. Top 10 WRs in #CFB27



Anyone missing here? pic.twitter.com/9TYqBXuIDz — College Football 27 (@EASPORTSCollege) June 24, 2026

1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State: 99

2. Malachi Toney, Miami: 96

3. Cam Coleman, Texas, 92

4. Duce Robinson, Florida State: 92

5. KJ Duff, Rutgers: 92

6. Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama, 91

7. Mario Craver, Texas A&M: 91 91

8. Danny Scudero, Colorado: 91

9. Amare Thomas, Houston: 90

10. Copper Barkate, Miami, 90

EA Sports College Football 27 RB Rankings

An open field’s worst nightmare. The Top 10 HBs in #CFB27



See all ratings

🔗: https://t.co/OaSxHvm6Rb pic.twitter.com/S0mDM8UjWq — College Football 27 (@EASPORTSCollege) June 24, 2026

1. Kewan Lacy, Mississippi: 96

2. Ahmad Hardy, Missouri: 96

3. Mark Fletcher Jr. Miami: 93

4. Isaac Brown, Louisville: 92

5.LJ Martin, BYU: 92

6. Antwan Raymond, Rutgers: 92

7. Jadan Baugh, Florida: 91

8. Cam Cook, West Virginia: 91

9. Caleb Hawkins, Oklahoma State: 91

10. Nate Frazier, Georiga: 90

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