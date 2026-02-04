Where Every Miami Hurricane Transfer Landed in Portal

The transfer portal has closed, and the Miami Hurricanes had to say goodbye to some of the top talent they saw a future with.

Many of them entered after seeing the moves made for the Canes once the national championship game had settled into reality, and now everyone is focused on the 2027 season.

The Canes saw 18 players enter the transfer portal with most staying in the ACC.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. (10) walks off the field after the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

NC State gained the most from the Hurricanes team, adding three players, LB Raul Aguirre, and WR's Joshisa Trader and Chance Robinson. All three will join former high school teammate CJ Bailey and look to be contenders in the league next year as a surging team.

Missouri and Miami made a trade for defensive players. The Tigers added defensive tackle Donta Simpson, linebacker Bobby Washington, and linebacker Malik Bryant, while the Canes brought in Damon Wilson II— a modern way of college football on display.

Charles Brantley didn't see the field this season with the Canes, entered the portal, and returned to Michigan State, highlighting that the grass isn't always greener on the other side.

Tennessee added defensive back Jadais Richard, UCF added defensive tackle Artavius Jones, Wake Forest took wide receiver Ny Carr, and Louisville landed defensive lineman Daylen Russell.

On offense, Indiana landed tight end Brock Schott, Ole Miss picked up offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler, and Auburn added offensive lineman Deryc Plazz.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Emory Williams (8) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Outside the Power Four, East Carolina took two Hurricanes: wide receiver Ray Ray Joseph and quarterback Emory Williams. Buffalo landed interior offensive lineman Nino Francavilla and DB Amari Wallace, who committed to FCS Sacramento State.

The only player who has not been picked up is defensive back Markeith Williams, who is still in the portal looking for a new home. Williams entered the portal in September 2025 and was reportedly dismissed from the program.

On the other hand, the Hurricanes added many players from the portal that could easily make them preseason favorites. Darian Mensah is a Heisman favorite now with the Canes and could easily make the case as the best quarterback in the country.

The Hurricanes might have lost some players, but the ones they added have the potential to be ten times better. The Hurricanes are now focused on spring ball as they prepare for the 2026 season.

