Another Miami Hurricanes Transfer Portal Entry Finds a Similar Home in the ACC

Miami's linebacker room was the weakest spot of a stout national championship-level defense last season.

The Hurricanes will already lose Chase Smith (eligibility) and Wesley Bissainthe (declared for the NFL Draft), while Mohamed Toure will return for his 8th college football season. The Canes expected one veteran from the room to be alongside him, but he has entered the transfer portal and has found a new school in the same conference.

Veteran linebacker Raul "Po Po" Aguirre Jr. has committed and signed with NC State, the same school that also found a home for wide receivers Joshisa Trader and Chance Robinson.

For his Miami career, Aguirre finished with 77 tackles, one pass deflection, and one sack. He was a four-star prospect who was expected to move into a starting role next season, but now the Hurricanes will have to look deep into their recruiting rotation for the next great linebacker next season.

Who Is in the Hurricanes Linebacker Rotation?

Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Kamal Bonner (34) celebrates after the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

One massive impact player who didn't get playing time last season was NC State transfer Kamal Bonner. The star transfer dealt with injuries all season but has stayed for another year. Not only is he expected to step up, but he could play a massive rotational for the linebacker room for the Canes.

The Hurricanes' coaching staff has high hopes for the star player, who has not hit the portal like many would have expected after this season. He has played in the ACC for a while, and the talent is there for him to be another big hitter alongside Toure.

Cam Pruitt has also proven to be an effective hitter and has made a name for himself on special teams. The Hurricanes are going to trust what they have in the building already for next season, as the transfer portal is already closed.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Cam Pruitt (22) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pruitt has the biggest upside for anyone in the Linebacker room. His time on special teams has highlighted his big-hit ability and his speed that can be utilized throughout coverage.

The Canes also recruited several blue-chip recruits over the past two seasons, and most waited their time for this opportunity. It will be another group committee for the room, as the Canes look to show what their recruiting has been able to do over the years.

