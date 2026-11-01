Where Miami Football Ranks Ahead of First College Football Playoff Rankings

All eyes are on the College Football Playoff Rankings that will be announced on November third. It is the first rankings ofthe season that really matter even if the AP and USA Coaches Poll have gotten everyone through to this point in the season.

However, the biggest question now is who is good, and who is not good and after No. 1 Miami got past North Carolina on a spooky Halloween night, the team remains undefeated and have now gone on the road in conference play and remained undefeated for that time.

After Notre Dame, each game is a home game for the Hurricanes who are on pace to play against Wake Forest in the ACC Championship game in a rematch from the first outing.

However, with more top 25 teams lossing around the country, the Hurricanes know that all they can do is go 1-0.

But I'll say it again because you guys see it, you guys covered around the country and you see the amount of top-five and top-25 teams going on the road or even at home and getting beat in conference play because conference football is different," head coach Mario Cristobal said after the UNC Victory. "Conference football around the country is playoff football and so find a way to get one and0 but find a way to get better. Certain aspects we did others we got to get better at."

Miami remains the No. 1 team in the country, but now all eyes are on the CFP Rankings and a top-five matchup against Notre Dame.

US LBM Coaches Poll- Week 9

Rank Team Record First-Place Votes

Others receiving votes: South Carolina 91;Florida 81;UTSA 76;Duke 76;Virginia Tech 53;Oregon 41;Minnesota 10;Oklahoma State 9;Liberty 6;North Texas 4;Wisconsin 3;Memphis 2;North Dakota State 1;Nebraska 1;Cincinnati 1;

Schools dropped out: Florida

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