Four Key Notes and Quotes From Mario Cristobal As No. 1 Miami Looks to North Carolina

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Not a second goes by that the Miami Hurricanes head coach knows he has one of the best teams in the country, but doesn't treat it that way.

No. 1 Miami continues its pace and now has all attention on North Carolina.

Here are some key notes and quotes from his press conference this afternoon, shutting down any Notre Dame questions, and how he still wants more from his players.

Hail Mary Defense, Blown Coverages, and Fixing The Little Things

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (3) makes an interception to end the game in overtime against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hurricanes' defense still has some holes and issues that are starting to bother Cristobal. Week after week, the Hurricanes find themselves in Hail Mary situations they fail in and continue to struggle with.

Moreover, defensively, the secondary continues to get attacked, and penalties are starting to become a rampant issue, especially in the first half.

"It's a simple execution," Cristobal said. "It really is, you know. Everyone has an assignment needs to get to, and you got to be physical when you get there and get it done. That's the bottom line. There's not. It really is an overly complicated, it's just not good enough, and with all the good stuff that's going on, it's certainly something that we need to get better at."

Nothing on Notre Dame, All Eyes on North Carolina

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The word Notre was said for a split second during the press conference, and before the question could even be finished, Cristobal shut it down.

He would go on to apologize for it and allow the question to be fully realized because it revolved around UNC, but the mention of it and his reaction indicate he knows what is coming up and the attention coming.

However, he still has a 1-0 mindset that has become synonymous with the brand.

"We just watched them on North Carolina," Cristobal said. "At the line of scrimmage, they are beating up everybody they play. It's easy to see, and if anyone that doesn't recognize that is chooses to be blind. We play in this conference, you know, in conference playing in general is play out football."

"And I think instead of thinking about what's at stake and being in like, defensive mode and protection mode, it's more of kind of saying that in the hunting mode, you gotta be on the attack because the teams that we play have really, really good players that can beat you and can beat anybody. And watching them on tape and the things they've done and some of the players in their capabilities, it's gonna take every ounce of preparation and a great effort to make sure we get to 1-0."

Cristobal Gets Defensive About His Offensive Line

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Samson Okunlola (63) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moreover, after the mention of Notre Dame, the offensive line was questioned, pointing to some struggles over the past few games.

Pitt has had one of the best defensive fronts in the ACC this season and has taken advantage of some players. However, Cristobal has been stout in what he has seen from his line and the improvements that have come from it.

However, with UNC, those challenges could be exemplified.

On Ben Congdon performance against Pitt:

"He's played good football. I think this past week was one of his, not his overall best performance, but he did do some good things. I think that when you play a front like Pittsburgh, I don't know if you guys had a chance to watch, you know, some of the tight copy stuff, but they're moving in pressure rates can escalate up to the '80s, even on first and second down, and their third down package, which was a lead for us on SAW 10 of 13 before we pulled out the ones.

"Some numbers were third and 17, 19, 14, you know, it's really, it's difficult on the eyes, right? And again, your body to react to those, you know, insanely violent and fast stunts. It's something that, you know, usually the season dies have more success against, and he did have some success, and he did some really, really good things, but overall, he's he's done really, really well. And I'd say him and those other guys are also a factor in why we've been able to have offensive success.

On Bill Belichick Coming to the ACC

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick seen during overtime against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, Cristobal also loves the challenge that presents itself against UNC. Bill Belichick is one of the best coaches ever, and he has brought that to the ACC. Cristobal is excited for the coach-to-coach chess match he is getting himself into.

"Yeah, well, you could see in the play of his team, you know, there are a couple plays away from either being a one lost team or undefeated team. The level of personnel in the building has certainly elevated tremendously. their style of play, their physicality. I mean, he's only been there for a couple of years, or this is year two, and they're already a contender.

"Not only in the conference, but, you know, at every level, and you could, I mean, I think everyone knew, right? That it wasn't gonna be long before he got that team rolling, and they are. And so again, we're expecting a tremendous challenge and opportunity on Saturday."

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