'Got to Make Them All Count': Notes and Quotes From Mario Cristobal After Miami Escapes UNC

After coming away with the victory against North Carolina, there are many questions about No. 1 Miami.

However, winning cures all, even if there are some nitpicks to be made. They've been playing elite offense; the defense also continues to struggle in the middle of the field. However, winning the possession game was key despite those struggles.

Some plays that have been made also change the outcome of many things dealing with this team.

Head coach Mario Cristobal knows this and dove deep into the game after escaping with the 38-35 victory.

Low Possession Game

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) scores a touchdown as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Peyton Seelmann (10) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seven possessions on offense for Miami against UNC. These are the slow-it-down type of games that leave everyone questioning what is different about this team compared to 2024. However, another major difference is how this offense operates when needed.

Seven possessions, and they scored on six.

"Low possession game," Cristobal said. "Got to make them all count on both sides of the ball. And in games like that, really important. Like we tell our players, you just keep playing because you don't know what play's going to turn the whole thing around. And certainly the fumble was a massive turnaround swing of momentum in the game."

Finding Ways To Win By Making The Play

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot (8) forces a fumble by North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One phrase that was going through everyone's mind watching this game is when is the defense going to make a play. It only takes one to give this offense a chance to put it away, and it comes from Marquise Lightfoot at the right time and in the right moment.

Those are winning plays the Hurricanes need consistently to remain undefeated and continue to make them play like one of the best teams in the country.

"We just couldn't get off the field on third down," Cristobal said. "So, when we got back the momentum, uh that was the ultimate momentum swing right there. All right. And uh I think not only important to get that fumble, but to take the ball and then pound it down the field and score score a touchdown, right? Because three points there in a game like this, right?

"The value of being up by six with him possibly having a last possession is not the best situation to be in. So that also brings up right decisions, right, as you march the ball down the field. So uh the fumble was huge, the recovery of it, of course, and then the conversion by the offense was massive."

Defensive Struggles and Soft Spots in Coverage

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) scores a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the bye week, Miami was the No. 1 scoring defense in the country, but something has shifted. It smells like 2024. However, this defense is still better than what was seen on film that year, but these struggles continue to cause pause. Miami has given up at least 35 points in the past two out of three games.

These struggles and concerns are on the mind of Cristobal even if he won't full say it. He is still trying to find the answers with the right people on the field, regardless of who makes the struggle go away.

"Some things that need some work," Cristobal said. "Some of the things showed up tonight. Um, some things showed up better in our favor tonight. But certainly, um, you know,it's, uh, it's getting on the plane, watching that film, and getting very detailed about what has to be fixed.

"There's no whining or complaining about it. You know, some of the things weren't up to standard and we got to go attack it, right, and keep getting our guys better, keep putting people in the game that can help us have, you know, a better result on certain things."

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