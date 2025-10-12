Where Miami Football Ranks in Polls After Final Bye Week of the Season
In a week where the Miami Hurricanes take their final bye week of the season, the college football world and the ACC saw many changes in the guard. Penn State lost to Northwestern, and now James Franklin has been fired, with a nearly $50 million buyout.
Florida State has unranked again after dropping its third consecutive game in the ACC this season, while Indiana defeated Oregon on the road to solidify itself as a potential player in the national championship hunt.
For the Canes, they remain in the same spot as last week in the AP Polls, but are climbing to the No. 2 spot in the USA Today Coaches polls.
Miami will have a "short week" as they face off against the Louisville Cardinals on Oct. 17 in a Friday night game at Hard Rock Stadium
AP Top 25
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Ohio State (50), 6-0, 163
2. Miami (13), 5-0, 1582
3. Indiana, (3), 6-0, 1531
4. Texas A&M, 6-0, 1433
5. Ole Miss, 6-0, 1331
6. Alabama, 5-1, 1315
7. Texas Tech, 6-0, 1266
8. Oregon, 5-1, 1175
9. Georgia, 5-1, 148
10. LSU, 5-1, 1012
11. Tennessee, 5-1, 939
12. Georgia Tech, 6-0, 904
13. Notre Dame, 793, 793
14. Oklahoma, 5-1, 786
15. BYU, 6-0, 655
16. Missouri, 5-1, 649
17. Vanderbilt, 5-1, 547
18. Virginia, 5-1, 521
19. South Florida, 5-1, 398
20. USC, 5-1, 361
21. Texas, 4-2, 319
22. Memphis, 6-0, 285
23. Utah, 5-1, 261
24. Cincinnati, 5-1, 184
25. Nebraska, 5-1, 149
Others receiving votes: Illinois 113, Michigan 73, Washington 36, UNLV 30, Navy 11, Mississippi St. 8, Tulane 2, San Diego St. 2
US LBM Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
- Ohio State (63), 6-0, 1646
- Miami (FL) (2), 5-0, 1566
- Indiana (1), 6-0, 1492
- Texas A&M, 6-0, 1417
- Ole Miss, 6-0, 1389
- Alabama, 5-1, 1280
- Georgia, 5-1, 1198
- Texas Tech, 6-0, 1183
- Oregon, 5-1, 1154
- LSU, 5-1, 1062
- Tennessee, 5-1, 962
- Georgia Tech, 6-0, 951
- Oklahoma, 5-1, 781
- BYU, 6-0, 720
- Notre Dame, 4-2, 661
- Missouri, 5-1, 585
- Texas, 4-2, 519
- Vanderbilt, 5-1, 498
- Virginia, 5-1, 415
- Memphis, 6-0, 337
- USC, 5-1, 310
- Utah, 5-1, 298
- South Florida, 5-1, 234
- Cincinnati, 5-1, 169
- Illinois, 5-2, 151
Schools Dropped Out: No. 15 Michigan; No. 21 Iowa State; No. 22 Penn State; No. 23 Arizona State.
Others Receiving Votes: Michigan 119; Nebraska 90; Washington 85; UNLV 43; Navy 43; Louisville 18; Tulane 17; Arizona State 17; Duke 11; Iowa 9; Iowa State 7; Clemson 6; Houston 4; TCU 1; San Diego State 1; Pittsburgh 1.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.