Head-To-Head Prevails as No. 10 Miami Makes the College Football Playoff

It was a sweat-it-out process for the Miami Hurricanes, but at the end of the day, they are in the College Football Playoff.

It came at the expense of Notre Dame, but at the end of the day, the Hurricanes beat them during Week One, and that is what matters to the committee, after a rollercoaster explanation every week from committee chair Hunter Yuracheck

They are almost equal in their schedule strength, their moments, the results against their common opponents, but the one metric we had to fall back on again was the head-to-head," committee chair Yuracheck said. "I charged the committee members to go back and watch that game again, the Miami Notre Dame game, because it was so far back, and we've got some interesting debate from our coaches on what that game looked like as we watched it, and with that in mind, we gave Miami the nod over Notre Dame into that tin spot."

Now the Hurricanes will focus on Texas A&M as they travel to College Station for the team's first playoff game in program history.

2025 College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Indiana, 13-0

2. Ohio State, 12-1

3. Georgia, 12-1

4. Texas Tech 12-1

5. Oregon, 11-1

6. Ole Miss, 11-1

7. Texas A&M, 11-1

8. Oklahoma, 10-2

9. Alabama, 10-3

10. Miami, 10-2

11. Tulane, 12-1

12. JMU, 12-1



2025-26 College Football Playoff round-by-round schedule

First round | Week of Saturday, Dec. 20

Location: the home field of the higher-seeded team or another site designated by the higher-seeded program.

One game | Friday, Dec. 19

Three games | Saturday, Dec. 20



Location: the home field of the higher-seeded team or another site designated by the higher-seeded program.

Cotton Bowl | Wednesday, Dec. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Orange Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Rose Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 4 p.m. | ESPN

Sugar Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 8 p.m. | ESPN



Quarterfinal sites:

Fiesta Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Peach Bowl | Friday, Jan. 9 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN



Semifinal sites:

Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 (in Miami, Florida) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

The 2025 College Football Playoff Committee

Hunter Yuracheck - Committee Chair - Arkansas Athletic Director

Chris Ault - Former College Football Head Coach

Troy Dannen - Nebraska Athletic Director

Mark Dantonio - Former College Football Head Coach

Jeff Long - Former College Football Playoff Committee Chair

Ivan Maisel - Sportswriter

Chris Massaro - MTSU Athletic Director

Mike Riley - Former College Football Head Coach

David Sayler - Miami (Ohio) Athletic Director

Wesley Walls - College Football Hall of Famer (Ole Miss)

Carla Williams - Virginia Athletic Director

Mark Harlan - University of Utah Athletic Director

Miami in the College Football Playoff Ranking Through 2025

Week 1: No. 18

Week 2: No. 15

Week 3: No. 13

Week 4: No. 12

Week 5: No. 12

Week 6: No. 9

