All Hurricanes

Where Miami Ranks After Finishing With Another 10 Win Season

The Miami Hurricanes have started to make a case for the College Football Playoff, but before then, they have a few things to happen to get them to where they want to be.

Justice Sandle

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back CharMar Brown (6) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back CharMar Brown (6) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes have started to make a case for the College Football Playoff, but before then, they have a few things to happen to get them to where they want to be.

For now, the AP and USA Today coaches polls have ranked the Canes among the top 12 teams in the country, but will that be enough to try and get them ahead of other teams after a crazy week ahead?

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) runs against the Pittsburgh P
Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) runs against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The AP Top 25 Poll

(Rankings, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

1. Ohio State, (61), 12-0, 1645
2. Indiana, (5), 12-0, 1589
3. Georgia, 11-1, 1504
4. Oregon, 11-1, 1396
5. Texas Tech, 11-1, 1366
6. Ole Miss, 11-1, 1350
7. Texas A&M, 11-1, 1282
8. Oklahoma, 10-2, 1140
9. Notre Dame, 10-2, 1100
10. Alabama, 10-2, 1053
11. BYU, 11-1, 982
12. Miami (FL), 10-2, 898
13. Vanderbilt, 10-2, 871
14. Texas, 9-3, 861
15. Utah, 10-2, 739
16. Virginia, 10-2, 637
17. Southern Cal, 9-3, 566
18. Michigan, 9-3, 441
19. James Madison, 11-1, 417
20. North Texas, 11-1, 402
21. Tulane, 10-2, 373
22. Arizona, 9-3, 257
23. Navy, 9-2, 146
24. Georgia Tech, 9-3, 90
25. Missouri, 8-4, 73

Others receiving votes:

Tennessee 71, Houston 57, Iowa 51, UNLV 33, New Mexico 20, South Florida 11, SMU 8, Iowa St. 4, Arizona St. 3, Louisville 3, UConn 3, North Dakota St. 3, Illinois 2, Washington 1, Pittsburgh 1, San Diego St. 1.

US LBM Coaches Poll

(Rankings, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

1. Ohio State, (63) 12-0, 1575
2. Indiana, 12-0, 1510
3. Georgia, 11-1, 1438
4. Oregon, 11-1, 1353
5. Ole Miss, 11-1, 1306
6. Texas Tech, 11-1, 1266
7. Texas A&M, 11-1, 1178
8. Oklahoma, 10-2, 1106
9. Notre Dame, 10-2, 1061
10. Alabama, 10-2, 1019
11. BYU, 11-1, 942
12. Vanderbilt, 10-2, 855
13. Miami (FL), 10-2, 844
14. Texas, 9-3, 753
15. Utah, 10-2, 750
16. Virginia, 10-2, 613
17. Southern Cal, 9-3, 505
18. Michigan, 9-3, 427
19. James Madison, 11-1, 356
20. North Texas, 11-1, 345
21. Tulane, 10-2, 300
22. Arizona, 9-3, 223
23. Georgia Tech, 9-3, 170
24. Tennessee, 8-4, 135
25. Navy, 9-2, 107

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Pittsburgh; No. 25 SMU;

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa 85; Houston 73; Missouri 52; SMU 28; Washington 18; UNLV 17; Pittsburgh 15; South Florida 12; Illinois 9; Louisville 6; Connecticut 6; TCU 5; Penn State 5; Old Dominion 2; New Mexico 2; Arizona State 2; San Diego State 1;

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football