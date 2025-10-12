All Hurricanes

Where Miami Ranks in Polls After Final Bye Week of the Season

Not much change in the final bye week for the Miami Hurricanes in the polls.

Justice Sandle

University of Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) runs after catching a pass from quarterback Carson Beck (11).
University of Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) runs after catching a pass from quarterback Carson Beck (11). / Audrey Shaw/FSView & Florida Flambeau / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In a week where the Miami Hurricanes take their final bye week of the season, the college football world and the ACC saw many changes in the guard. Penn State lost to Northwestern, and now James Franklin has been fired, with a nearly $50 million buyout.

Florida State has unranked again after dropping its third consecutive game in the ACC this season, while Indiana defeated Oregon on the road to solidify itself as a potential player in the national championship hunt.

For the Canes, they remain in the same spot as last week in the AP Polls, but are climbing to the No. 2 spot in the USA Today Coaches polls.

Miami will have a "short week" as they face off against the Louisville Cardinals on Oct. 17 in a Friday night game at Hard Rock Stadium

AP Top 25

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Ohio State (50), 6-0, 163
2. Miami (13), 5-0, 1582
3. Indiana, (3), 6-0, 1531
4. Texas A&M, 6-0, 1433
5. Ole Miss, 6-0, 1331
6. Alabama, 5-1, 1315
7. Texas Tech, 6-0, 1266
8. Oregon, 5-1, 1175
9. Georgia, 5-1, 148
10. LSU, 5-1, 1012
11. Tennessee, 5-1, 939
12. Georgia Tech, 6-0, 904
13. Notre Dame, 793, 793
14. Oklahoma, 5-1, 786
15. BYU, 6-0, 655
16. Missouri, 5-1, 649
17. Vanderbilt, 5-1, 547
18. Virginia, 5-1, 521
19. South Florida, 5-1, 398
20. USC, 5-1, 361
21. Texas, 4-2, 319
22. Memphis, 6-0, 285
23. Utah, 5-1, 261
24. Cincinnati, 5-1, 184
25. Nebraska, 5-1, 149

Others receiving votes: Illinois 113, Michigan 73, Washington 36, UNLV 30, Navy 11, Mississippi St. 8, Tulane 2, San Diego St. 2

US LBM Coaches Poll

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

  1. Ohio State (63), 6-0, 1646
  2. Miami (FL) (2), 5-0, 1566
  3. Indiana (1), 6-0, 1492
  4. Texas A&M, 6-0, 1417
  5. Ole Miss, 6-0, 1389
  6. Alabama, 5-1, 1280
  7. Georgia, 5-1, 1198
  8. Texas Tech, 6-0, 1183
  9. Oregon, 5-1, 1154
  10. LSU, 5-1, 1062
  11. Tennessee, 5-1, 962
  12. Georgia Tech, 6-0, 951
  13. Oklahoma, 5-1, 781
  14. BYU, 6-0, 720
  15. Notre Dame, 4-2, 661
  16. Missouri, 5-1, 585
  17. Texas, 4-2, 519
  18. Vanderbilt, 5-1, 498
  19. Virginia, 5-1, 415
  20. Memphis, 6-0, 337
  21. USC, 5-1, 310
  22. Utah, 5-1, 298
  23. South Florida, 5-1, 234
  24. Cincinnati, 5-1, 169
  25. Illinois, 5-2, 151

Schools Dropped Out: No. 15 Michigan; No. 21 Iowa State; No. 22 Penn State; No. 23 Arizona State.

Others Receiving Votes: Michigan 119; Nebraska 90; Washington 85; UNLV 43; Navy 43; Louisville 18; Tulane 17; Arizona State 17; Duke 11; Iowa 9; Iowa State 7; Clemson 6; Houston 4; TCU 1; San Diego State 1; Pittsburgh 1.

