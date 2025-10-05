Where Miami Ranks in The Polls After Florida State Win
The Miami Hurricanes put another statement win in the bag against No. 18 Florida State 28-22.
Not only do the Canes have the best resume in the country through week six, they have three ranked wins and have the most balanced offense in the country.
The Hurricanes are 5-0 with wins over Notre Dame, South Florida, Florida, and Florida State. Each win looks better than the last as they continue to climb. The Hurricanes are ranked as the No. 2 team in the country in the AP polls and rise to No. 3 in the coaches
AP Top 25
1. Ohio State, (40), 5-0, 1620
2. Miami (FL), (21), 5-0, 1579
3. Oregon, (5), 5-0, 1542
4. Ole Miss, 5-0, 1376
5. Texas A&M, 5-0, 1361
6. Oklahoma, 5-0, 1346
7. Indiana, 5-0, 1213
8. Alabama, 4-1, 1202
9. Texas Tech, 5-0, 1135
10. Georgia, 4-1, 1084
11. LSU, 4-1, 949
12. Tennessee, 4-1, 892
13. Georgia Tech, 5-0, 782
14. Missouri, 5-0, 775
15. Michigan, 4-1, 707
16. Notre Dame, 3-2, 610
17. Illinois, 5-1, 522
18. BYU, 5-0, 463
19. Virginia, 5-1, 452
20. Vanderbilt, 5-1, 407
21. Arizona State, 4-1, 214
22. Iowa State, 5-1, 165
23. Memphis, 6-0, 153
24. South Florida, 4-1, 150
25. Florida State, 3-2, 147
Others receiving votes:
Cincinnati 129, Texas 111, Penn St. 97, Utah 84, Nebraska 60, Southern Cal 46, UNLV 19, North Texas 16, TCU 14, Washington 10, Mississippi St. 10, Navy 4, Louisville 3, Auburn 1.
US LBM Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1, Ohio State, (59), 5-0, 1638
2. Oregon, (3), 5-0, 1572
3. Miami (FL), (3), 5-0, 1531
4. Ole Miss, 5-0, 1402
5. Texas A&M, (1), 5-0, 1330
6. Oklahoma, 5-0, 1283
7. Indiana, 5-0, 1206
8. Alabama, 4-1, 1183
9. Georgia, 4-1, 1128
10. Texas Tech, 5-0, 1082
11. LSU, 4-1, 999
12. Tennessee, 4-1, 889
13. Georgia Tech, 5-0, 819
14. Missouri, 5-0, 736
15. Michigan, 4-1, 653
16. Notre Dame, 3-2, 491
17. Illinois, 5-1, 484
18. BYU, 5-0, 453
19. Texas, 3-2, 372
20. Vanderbilt, 5-1, 329
21. Iowa State, 5-1, 295
22. Penn State, 3-2, 294
23. Arizona State, 4-1, 292
24. Virginia, 5-1, 258
25. Memphis, 6-0, 162
Others Receiving Votes
Utah 134; Florida State 93; Cincinnati 70; South Florida 65; North Texas 28; Navy 26; Washington 25; USC 23; UNLV 21; Nebraska 17; TCU 15; Old Dominion 13; Louisville 10; Tulane 8; Duke 7; Auburn 7; Iowa 5; SMU 2;
