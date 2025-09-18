Who is on the Call for Florida at No. 4 Miami?
College Gameday, ACC Huddle, and now the No. 1 crew from ESPN will all be there to witness No. 4 Miami take on the Florida Gators.
ABC Saturday Night Football, presented by Capital One, will be led by Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe. The Sunshine State showdown is this week’s 4K Game of the Week.
There is so much excitement heading into this game with Carson Beck looking to take the lead on the Heisman Trophy conversation while DE Rueben Bain Jr and the Hurricanes' defensive line look to torment the Gators all night long.
Florida at No. 4 Miami
No. 4 Miami (3-0) continues its in-state opponent series as it takes on the Florida Gators (1-2), desperately seeking a win.
The Hurricanes invite the Gators in after dominating them at home last season to highlight how good Cam Ward was and to show that this isn't the same program from years ago. Mario Cristobal and Co. are on a mission to do the same in this next game before entering their first bye week of the season.
The Gators are coming off a few bad losses and a few bad performances on the offensive side of the ball. They will have to find an identity quickly if they hope to stand up and face off against the Hurricanes with more than just the ACC Championship on their minds.
How to Watch: Florida at No. 4 Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators
When: Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ABC
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Florida Gators: The defense showed up in a matchup in Death Valley against No. 7 LSU, but a terrible outing from quarterback DJ Lagway and his five interceptions held the team back from upsetting the Tigers.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes handled business against another ranked opponent in the South Florida Bulls, defeating them 49-12 with Carson Beck throwing for over 300 yards and Mark Fletcher Jr. rushing for over 100 and two touchdowns.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was just last season, when the Hurricanes opened the season with an offensive masterclass against the Gators, 41-17.
