All Hurricanes

Why Is Cam Ward No Longer Considered A Heisman Candidate? First Alert; November 20, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.

Scott Salomon

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Why is Cam Ward no longer mentioned among the Heisman favorites? He has plunged from the front-runner to an also ran in the span of one week.

All that Ward has done is lead the NCAA in passing yards, passing touchdowns and passing accuracy.

So, what's the problem?

Dillion Gabriel of Oregon is not mentioned as the top quarterback, and his statistics pale in comparison to Ward's. Ward probably fell out of favor with the Heisman pundits when Miami lost to Georgia Tech, despite the fact he threw for over 300 yards and had three touchdowns and no interceptions,

Ward, in his only season at Miami, has already surpassed the record for most touchdown passes in a season. He still has at least two regular season games to go. If he plays his cards right, he will have the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game and the College Football Playoffs.

Perhaps after he lights up Wake Forest and Syracuse, he will go right back to the top spot where he belongs.

Hurricanes Schedule:

No games scheduled

Hurricanes Results:

No games scheduled

Did You Notice.........

For the third week of the season, University of Miami diver Mia Vallée was recognized ACC Women’s Diver of the Week after an impressive performance at the Texas Diving Invitational in Austin, Texas this past weekend.

We'll Leave You With This,,.,.

Published
Scott Salomon
SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined On SI in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins site, and has since contributed to the Miami Heat, Back in the Day NBA, Miami Hurricanes and San Antonio Spurs sites. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. He's covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services.

Home/Football