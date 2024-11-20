Why Is Cam Ward No Longer Considered A Heisman Candidate? First Alert; November 20, 2024
Why is Cam Ward no longer mentioned among the Heisman favorites? He has plunged from the front-runner to an also ran in the span of one week.
All that Ward has done is lead the NCAA in passing yards, passing touchdowns and passing accuracy.
So, what's the problem?
Dillion Gabriel of Oregon is not mentioned as the top quarterback, and his statistics pale in comparison to Ward's. Ward probably fell out of favor with the Heisman pundits when Miami lost to Georgia Tech, despite the fact he threw for over 300 yards and had three touchdowns and no interceptions,
Ward, in his only season at Miami, has already surpassed the record for most touchdown passes in a season. He still has at least two regular season games to go. If he plays his cards right, he will have the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game and the College Football Playoffs.
Perhaps after he lights up Wake Forest and Syracuse, he will go right back to the top spot where he belongs.
Did You Notice.........
For the third week of the season, University of Miami diver Mia Vallée was recognized ACC Women’s Diver of the Week after an impressive performance at the Texas Diving Invitational in Austin, Texas this past weekend.