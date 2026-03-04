Two Areas No. 22 Miami Can Struggle Against on the Road At SMU

CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes have started "tournament week," and it begins with SMU on the road.

Moreover, the No. 22-ranked team in the country has a fast-paced and difficult challenge ahead of them in the Mustangs. However, this is also the perfect time for the Canes to test who they are.

I mean, they are as good an offensive team as we've played this year," Head coach Jai Lucas said. "Just thinking back, even thinking it through, BYU, I think they're a little bit different than them, but offensively, they have so much firepower. You know, with Pierre, Boopie Miller, you know, how they play the pace, they're good."

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) brings the ball up court against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Offensively, the Mustangs rank 16th in the country scoring per game, while defensively, they are sound on the interior. This causes concern for a dominant paint team like the Hurricanes.

"They're good, you, but I think it's just the firepower offense and the pace and speed and the way they played anybody like that in a while,: Lucas said. "So it's a little bit different than the teams that played, I guess the one team that will be, I guess as close to that, will be North Carolina State, but it's still a completely different brand. And so I think offensively trying to slow them down, give them different looks, is the biggest thing."

Lucas continued.

It should be a fun, high-possession, fast-paced game," Lucas said. "You know, the one thing that's going to be exciting for me to see, they're one of the best teams that limit points in the paint. That's kind of what we do, you know, I think we add like 28 points in paint more, they give up? We seem to double that. And so it's kind of an identity in a wheel game, so that'll be good to see just how we kind of, I guess, flow."

The Mustangs have a strong winning season, but it also helps that this is a team that has tournament aspirations. Miami is viewing this game like a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament.

Miami is already projected as a seventh seed while SMU is viewed as a 10th seed. This is the perfect "training" for tournament time for Lucas and his star Hurricanes team, looking to prove more.

