Will Miami Finally Win an ACC Championship This Season?: Just a Minute

The Miami Hurricanes joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2004 after years of dominance in the Big East. However, since that move over two decades ago, there has been one thing missing that many have expected to be a normaility with Miami — the program has yet to win a conference championship.

The past two seasons have been a red carpet for the Canes to get to the Championship game and win each. Clemson vs. SMU was a pounding until the Mustangs came back, but with Miami's offense, they could have gotten a clean victory. The 2024 defense was the Canes' problem.

While the 2025 season was a success with a National Championship game appearance, it took Duke to defeat Virginia in the ACC Championship game to make those hopes turn into a reality.

Now, the Hurricanes have another clear path to the ACC Championship Game. Moreover, they have the quarterback who last season had a comeback effort.

Darian Mensah has that championship-winning experience; now it is up to the Canes to play their schedule and not slip up like they have the past two seasons.

A Look at Miami Hurricanes’ 2026 Schedule:

Friday, Sept. 4: at Stanford at 9:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 10: vs. Florida A&M at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 18: at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Central Michigan at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 3: at Clemson

Oct. 10: Bye week

Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Florida State

Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, Oct. 31: at North Carolina



Saturday, Nov. 7: at Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Duke

Now: Saturday, Nov. 21: vs. Virginia Tech

Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. Boston College

The Biggest ACC Obstical for the Canes

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during the first half at the annnual Clemson Orange and White spring game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Hurricanes have another schedule that will see some challenges in the ACC, but they will be favorites against each one they face. Clemson and Wake Forest are in the same tier of dangerous, while the most dangerous team they will face this season will be the newly-coached James Franklin team and another year of Bill Belichick at the helm of North Carolina.

Another trap game will be against Duke, with revenge on their mind for taking their two best players during the final seconds of the transfer portal window. Pitt is a dangerous team with a top-five quarterback in the league that could also do damage against the Canes.

It won't be as easy as the past, but maybe that is for the better. No time to let go of the horse when time and time again the Canes have shown they are the best team in the ACC.

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