2026 Miami Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 7: Pitt

This is the seventh edition of Miami Hurricanes on SI's breakdown of each team on the 2026-27 Miami Hurricanes football schedule.

Miami might have one of the easiest schedules of any Playoff team in 2026, aside from Texas Tech, and at this point during said schedule, the Hurricanes should be 6-0 coming off a home win against the Florida State Seminoles.

Then, the Hurricanes will welcome the Pitt Panthers to Coral Gables in what might be the most intriguing matchup on Miami's 2026 schedule. In fact, there's a solid chance that both teams enter this matchup undefeated. That would mean this game could decide the king of the ACC.

It's up the the Hurricanes to come into this game on point, and if they don't, the Panthers are one of the few teams on the schedule talented enough to make them pay for it.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pitt Panthers and their 2026 unit.

The Offense

Dec 27, 2025; Annapolis, MD, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts during the second half of the Military Bowl against the East Carolina Pirates at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Pat Narduzzi and this Pitt program have been nothing but consistent in the conference over the last few seasons, and despite ending last season on a downward trend, the Panthers finished 8-5 and were 6-2 in the ACC alone. That's not a result to scoff at, and with a full season ahead of him, Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel is gearing up to be one of the top arms in the conference this year.

Additionally, Ja'Kyrian Turner returns to the running back stable following a nearly 750-yard season in the absence of Desmond Reid. He'll be joined by Western Kentucky transfer La'Vell Wright who turned in over 500 all-purpose yards for the Hilltoppers last season. All in all, the backfield for Pitt will be a strong point, as it has been with most Narduzzi units.

Where the Panthers need to improve from last year, though, is in the trenches. The offensive line severely limited what would have been a contender in the ACC last year with its lackluster performance. The unit allowed over three sacks per contest and was graded as one of the worst units in the country by nearly every metric.

The five starters are running it back in 2026, and while continuity used to be viewed as an incredibly beneficial metric, unless that unit takes major leaps forward, it could be the group that gets the Panthers beat against talented teams like Miami.

Defense

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Alex Bauman (87) runs after a catch as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) and defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) defend during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The calling card of most Narduzzi units, though, is the defense, and while it wasn't at the upper echelon of the CFB ranks last year, it was still solid and ranked okay in most metrics. However, Pitt lost both of its stud linebackers to the offseason. The linebacking corps should still be more than solid, but replacing two stars is never easy.

Where Pitt does have returning production, though, is on the corners. Shadarian Harrison is back along with Shawn Lee Jr., and Auburn transfer Raion Strader is looking to finally make an impact at the FBS level following a stellar season at Miami of Ohio before he came to the Plains.

There is a lot to like about this Pitt defense. Narduzzi's 4-3 is a scheme that he knows inside and out, and if his defensive line can even remotely cause consistent pressure in the backfield, it can be a weapon. That being said, Miami's offensive line deserves the edge here, and if they stay behind it in the run game, controlling the pace of play should be more than manageable.

However, the Hurricanes can't afford to get caught out of position at this point in the schedule.

Schedule

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) runs after a catch as Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Shadarian Harrison (21) and linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) defend during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

At this juncture, Miami should feel pretty good about its chances to return to the College Football Playoff. Only one sure-fire titan remains on its schedule in Notre Dame, but it can't get caught looking ahead after winning a game against its in-state rival, the Florida State Seminoles, a week prior.

Pitt will still be dangerous. Every team Narduzzi trots out onto the gridiron can beat you if given the opportunity. I'm not sure you could call this a trap game for the Hurricanes, but if there were a point in the season where you could get caught looking ahead or sleepwalking, it's immediatley following a win in a rivalry matchup.

If the offensive line holds up for the Panthers, this could get dicey. Both teams should enter the matchup undefeated and highly favored by the top 25 rankings. Couple that with the fact that, at this point, fans will be looking ahead to the CFP committee rankings, and there's a realistic scenario in which Miami takes its eyes off the prize when Pitt rolls into town.

Cristobal and company can't afford for that to happen. The Hurricanes will still be favored here, but it's on the coaching staff to make sure they're prepared, and the tempo is maintained.

Outlook

Miami will still be favored in this game, and with it being at home, it might even be by a touchdown. But with the throttling that the U put on Pitt last season, most of the Panthers will want some get-back. It's up to the Hurricanes to make sure they don't get it.

Miami should still win and improve to 7-0, but don't be surprised if they need to duke it out for this one. It might be the first push of the season.

The Game

Date: October 24

Time: TBA

TV: TBA

Location: Hard Rock Stadium

Series History: Miami leads 30-12

Last Meeting: 2025

The Team

The Coach: Patt Narduzzi

Offensive Coordinator: Kade Bell

Defensive Coordinator: Cory Sanders

2025 Record: 8-5

2025 Rankings: 20th Total Offense, 68th Total Defense

Players to Watch: Mason Heintschel, So., QB

Top Newcomer: Raion Strader, CB, Auburn

Biggest Question: Can the offensive line give Heintschel breathing room?

The School

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Founded: February 28, 1787

Enrollment: 31,237

Nickname: The Panthers

Colors: Blue and Gold

Mascot (Symbols): Roc the Panther

The Program

Last Win in the Series: 2022

Last ACC Title: 2021

National Championships: 1910, 1916, 1918, 1937 and 1976

Playoff Appearances: NA

Last missed bowl season: 2017

Heisman Trophies: Tony Dorsett, 1976

The Schedule

October 24, Time TBA, Pitt Panthers @ Miami Hurricanes

This is the seventh story in Miami Hurricanes on SI's early preview series of all 12 regular-season opponents for Miami football in 2026.

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