Will Miami's Freshmen Talent Will See Some Time In First Game of the Season?

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Freshman talent lit up the Miami Hurricanes and the college football world last season.

Malachi Toney was the ACC Rookie of the Year and could have been a First-Team All-American, while defensively, Bryce Fitzgerald led the ACC in interceptions.

Those expectations have been set, but Mario Cristobal knows those titles aren't given. Entering this season, some of his freshmen will have to be ready to go, and the Canes have a few who are ready.

"We have talented football players, and we have some that mature at a more accelerated rate than others, and in a world where you've probably seen the model out there that older teams have had a lot of success for right teams to have older players and whatnot, and we'd like to think that there is there's a lot of truth to that, but in those older players you find maturity," Cristobal said.

"Because a great example is Malachi Tony. He was 18 years old, but Malachi Tony is mature like a 25-year-old pro. So that is one of our big focuses of making sure that where they just got here or have been here for a while, that their levels of maturity and professionalism are that we can trust them, right, and that their teammates can trust them."

Moreover, with that talent, they also need to be humbled, and the Hurricanes have the perfect alumni to do so.

"We've had Calais Campbell, Jon Vilma, Jimmy Johnson, Greg Olsen stopped by the other day, and he talked about that," Cristobal said. "About how in the huddle everyone knows right who is put in the work and who can be trusted, and in our huddle and in our practices that trust is earned and everyone's tested on a daily basis. So I don't know if I answered your question, but I hope it gives you an idea of the way we view it and the way that we try to implement our principles and values to our processes."

With the talent that they have, some have been highlighted all offseason. Offensive linemen Jackson Cantwell and Ben Cogden. Both are projected starters this season, but defensively, another player could steal the show again.

Furthermore, one player who continues to stand out is JJ Dunnagan. Defensively, coordinator Corey Hetherman has raved about the star player all offseason, and now he is making strides that could see him play in personnel packages this year.

"He's had a really good camp," Hetherman said. "He had, once again, another pick again today, three picks the other day. He's a guy, you know, last year we talked about Bryce Fitzgerald early on in camp. He always found the ball. He loves football.

"He competes every single play. The ball just seems to find him. Today, he picked off, high-pointed a ball, picked it off, went and attacked, and he worked up the sideline. So he's a guy, he's had a really good camp. I'm excited to see him get an opportunity on the field."

On and off the field, the freshmen of the Hurricanes continue to grow and get better. Against Stanford on Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET, any of them can make a play if they see the field as many expect.

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