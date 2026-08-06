Miami's Superstar Receiver in One State of Mind Ahead of his Sophomore Year

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Year one was exactly what the Miami Hurricanes expected out of Malachi Toney.

Rising into superstardom as a local hero and the cover athlete for EA College Football 27 is one thing, but the Hurricanes superstar is in one state of mind heading into this season.

"This year I feel more prepared because I know what I'm going into," Toney said. "Last year I was a freshman. I think I started at the beginning of camp or the end, and I didn't know what I was getting myself into. But now I know, because I have experience from this past season."

Miami Hurricanes receiver Malachi Toney (10) catches a 36-yard touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following a record-breaking season with 109 receptions, 1211 receiving yards, and 13 total touchdowns (10 receiving, one rushing, and two passing), the only way to get better is to get close to 1500 yards. That would get Toney the Biletnikoff Award and possibly the Heisman.

It also helps that the Canes superstar is one of the hardest workers in the building day after day. Something his other Heisman-hopeful quarterback sees day after day.

"He just deserves it all," Darian Mensah said about Toney. "He's one of the hardest-working dudes on this team. I've told this to people before, you get a big-time receiver, usually they expect the ball, and then when they don't get the ball.

"I think he only had like a few targets today, and usually they'll start complaining. He won't say a word, he'll just keep running his routes, continue to get open. And I think that's what's the most special about him, how humble he is."

Moreover, Toney has been as advertised. He is a studyholic and learns from the best, both now and in the past.

"Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, Odell Beckham, Jameson Williams, a bunch of guys," Toney said, whom he was studying this offseason to improve. "I steal a lot of games from everybody."

His speed, hands, and ability are next-level, but he doesn't want all the noise around him to get into his head. The motto has been day by day, and he continues to work that way ahead of the 2026 season.

Just blocking it out, maintaining day by day, keep grinding," Toney said. "It's nothing crazy. Just play the game I've been playing my whole life."

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.