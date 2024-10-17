Will No. 6 Miami Finally Put It All Together Against Louisville?: Just A Minute
Texas, Oregon, and Ohio State are the best teams in the country and have the right to believe they will be in the national championship game at the end of the season. That is the top tier of teams in college football at this moment and time, and yet, No. 6 Miami has a chance to get inside that bubble in the next few weeks. It starts with walking into Louisville and playing the best football the team has played all season.
To start the conference, the Hurricanes are 2-0, but they have had to have questionable calls rule in their favor for the team to win those games. Sometimes, it's just how the cookie crumbles, but people do believe that this team is a good team—not elite, like others may believe.
Superstar quarterback Cam Ward is having a great season leading the No. 1 offense in FBS, leading the country in TDs, and becoming a cultural icon in the world of sports. He is doing everything you could ask for with the offense, but the simple things always hold the team from performing at a high level from the first minute to the 60th.
Coming off bye weeks in the Mario Cristobal area, the Hurricanes have not boasted well in those outcomes. It ended up being the downfall of the team's seasons, and there is a chance this could be the same possibility. Louisville is struggling on the defensive side of the ball and the Hurricanes will have no problem putting points on the board. The question is, will the defense play to an elite level and not play hero ball?
That is why this game is one of the most important for the Canes this season. It is time for the team to put it all together on both sides of the ball and perform as a team that knows it will be in the National Championship conversation once the College Football Playoff gets underway.